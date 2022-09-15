Queen Elizabeth II’s Only Daughter Mourns Her Mother’s Death

Princess Anne, 72, the only child of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8) at the age of 96, published a text to mourn the death of her mother.

The sister of King Charles III and Princes Andrew and Edward said she was lucky to share the last 24 hours of her mother’s life. “It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her latest travels. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been a humbling and heartwarming act. Let us all share unique memories,” she began.

Then the princess thanked everyone who showed support and expressed themselves in this time of mourning in the British royal family.

“I offer my thanks to everyone who shares our sense of loss. We will certainly remember how much your presence and contribution built our national identity. I am also very grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the additional responsibilities of the monarchy. To my mother, the queen, thank you”, declared the princess.

The body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace in London around 8pm local time (4pm GMT) today.

The monarch’s body arrived at RAF Northolt, the city’s air base, around 19:00 (15:00 GMT), and made a 22 km drive to Buckingham, where he is being received by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. spouses.

Thousands of subjects followed the procession and gathered at the palace gates. Elizabeth’s body was received by the audience to applause.

Minutes earlier, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, arrived at the scene to attend one of the funeral ceremonies alongside the royal family.

In a private ceremony, the King will be reunited with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, his brothers, and Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren.

The Queen’s coffin will spend the night in the room known as the “Bow Room” at Buckingham Palace. According to the BBC, the room has large windows, is very bright and has doors that give direct access to the property’s gardens.

Plus, it’s filled with royal family treasures such as 19th-century armchairs, a chandelier that once belonged to King George the 4th, and a dinner and dessert set that once belonged to King George the 3rd. It was in this room that the queen used to receive heads of state.

What happens next

Tomorrow afternoon, the coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. People will be able to watch the procession through central London. O

The body will remain in Westminter for four days — and officials expect around 400,000 people to say goodbye to the queen.

Once again, the procession will include the king and members of the royal family. Guns will be fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben will ring.