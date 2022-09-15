Queen Elizabeth to be buried with ring with secret text

Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8) at the age of 96, will be buried next Monday (19) with her wedding ring with Prince Philip, which comes with a secret text, and pair of earrings. of pearls.

According to The Daily Mail, the decision could immortalize the secret of the message contained in the queen’s wedding jewelry.

Author Ingrid Seward stated in the book “Prince Philip: The portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh” that there are words engraved on the monarch’s ring, known only to the couple and the professional who wrote the message on the jewel.

“Elizabeth never takes it off, and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says except the person who made the recording, the queen and her husband,” reads the excerpt from the publication.

The jewel is produced with Welsh gold, material used in the wedding rings of the British royal family, which maintains a tradition started in the last century. In the case of Elizabeth’s ring, the piece was passed on to her after it was given to her parents for their wedding in 1923, made with gold from the Clogau St. David in Wales.

Welsh gold is also present in the rings of brides Princess Eugenie, Duchess Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Only Princess Beatrice opted for another material and chose platinum over the material.

“We designed the ring in platinum because we wanted it to fit aesthetically with the engagement ring. The rings were made for each other and there’s a romance in that,” British jeweler Shaun Leane told People.