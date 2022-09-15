“R$ 77 million”; Palmeiras delivers final answer after meeting with Abel Ferreira about selling holder

The player, who has high morale with the Portuguese coach, was the subject of a millionaire poll in the Arab World

You backstage of ball market they are agitated in Brazilian football, even with the transfer window closed in the main centers of the world. Since last week, a player considered “key piece” by the technician Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras, he was quoted to leave the Club. The board, however, did not agree to open conversations to forward the negotiation.

According to information from journalist Marcelo Hazan, on the UOL Esporte website, Palmeiras ruled out starting negotiations with a Qatari team involving Rony. The striker’s manager, 27, even informed the possibility of an offer of 15 million euros (about BRL 77.6 million), which was ignored.

Palmeiras’ board made it clear that, at this moment, it has no interest in negotiating the player. The signal did not become an official proposal from the Qatari team, where the transfer window closes this Thursday (15). With contract up until december 2025 in Verdão, Rony is seen with very important to Abel Ferreira’s tactical scheme.

In 2022, the number 10 has played 52 matches, with 20 goals scored and four assists. The striker is one of the Portuguese coach’s allies in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship. The isolated leader of the competition, Palmeiras accumulates 54 points, eight more than Internacional, in second place, and nine ahead of Flamengo, which is in third.

After standing out for Athletico-PR, Rony arrived at Palmeiras in early 2020 and cost 6 million euros (about R$ 28 million, in the conversion at the time). Since arriving at the Football Academy, the striker has accumulated 150 matcheswith 43 goals scored and 17 assistshelping Palmeiras to win a series of titles, such as Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.