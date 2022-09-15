R. Kelly Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse and Child Pornography | Song

Singer R. Kelly was convicted on Wednesday (14) by a US federal court in Chicago for producing videos with child pornographic material and sexually abusing minors.

He had already been sentenced to 30 years for other sex crimes, and the new sentence will increase his prison time – the period has not yet been defined.

The main evidence of the new conviction was a video that showed the singer urinating on a 14-year-old girl. The victim was one of the witnesses.

Two other videos of R. Kelly abusing underage women were shown. Other women also testified against the singer and reported sexual abuse when they were minors.

The singer did not appear in court on Wednesday, but his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said he was a “victim of extortion and financial exploitation”.

He was sentenced in June 2022 to 30 years in prison for leading a network of sexual exploitation of women and adolescents for decades.

Judge Ann Donnelly handed down the sentence in federal court in New York, United States, nearly a year after Kelly, 55, was convicted by a state jury. He was responding to racketeering charges and a host of other crimes.

Also in this Wednesday’s session, the testimonies of several accusers were heard, who detailed the ways in which they were victims of the singer.

In 2021, R. Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking women and minors

Kelly, who was once one of the most popular R&B artists in the United States, could receive more decades to his sentence if he is convicted in another federal trial in Chicago for child pornography and obstruction, scheduled for August 15th.

He still faces state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

He had already avoided a conviction in 2008, when he was found not guilty of 14 crimes in a child pornography trial.

Drawing illustrates R. Kelly in court to hear his sentence in 2022 — Photo: Elizabeth Williams/AP Photo

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the singer faced one count of organized crime and eight violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines to have sex. He denied all charges.

Federal prosecutors accused the singer of leading a retinue of businessmen, security guards and others who recruited women and girls for him to have sex and abuse, in addition to producing pornography, including child pornography.

R. Kelly arrives at a hearing to respond to allegations of sexual abuse in Chicago, May 2019 — Photo: Nuccio Dinuzzo/Getty Images North America/AFP