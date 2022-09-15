Real estate fund receives proposal of R$ 466.4 million for properties in São Paulo; Ifix falls – Money Times

RBRP11 real estate fund is the highlight of the session, up 2.57% (Image: Money Times/Márcio Juliboni)

The B3 Real Estate Funds Index (ifix) ended the session this Wednesday (14) with a drop of 0.15%, at 2,969 points. With an appreciation of 2.57%, the FII Riza Akin (RZAK11) recorded the best performance of the day. already the background RBR Properties (RBRP11) presented the worst performance, with a drop of 2.50%.

Also this Wednesday, the FII CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) informed that it received a new proposal to sell the Metropolitan and Platinum buildings, both located in Jardim Europa, an upscale area of ​​the city of São Paulo.

According to the fund, the new proposal is R$ 466.4 million, which is equivalent to R$ 36.8 thousand per square meter, with cash payment and capital with immediate availability. In addition, the amount represents an increase of 3.56% over previous proposals.

However, the value is 5.17% lower than the minimum price of real estate established at the meeting, without considering the correction for inflation.

“Even with the competitive sale process duly closed on July 29, 2022, according to the material fact disclosed on the same date and detailed procedure at the EGM, the administrator decided to publicize the new proposal, in compliance with its duty of information and transparency, being that the general meeting of shareholders will not be convened by the administrator”, said the fund.

Check out today’s biggest hikes:

BackgroundtickerVariation
Riza AkinRZAK112.57%
BR Structured Real Estate CreditRBRY111.46%
Rio Bravo Corporate IncomeRCRB111.41%
Alianza Trust Renda ImobiliáriaALZR111.09%
Hedge Top FOFII 3HFOF110.78%

See today’s biggest casualties:

BackgroundtickerVariation
RBR PropertiesRBRP11-2.50%
BTG Pactual Corporate OfficeBRCR11-2.43%
Mauá Capital Hedge FundMCHF11-2.29%
Bluemacaw Renda + FoFBLMR11-2.07%
Brazilian Graveyard and Death CareCARE11-2.01%

