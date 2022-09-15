Real estate fund receives proposal of R$ 466.4 million for properties in São Paulo; Ifix falls – Money Times

The B3 Real Estate Funds Index (ifix) ended the session this Wednesday (14) with a drop of 0.15%, at 2,969 points. With an appreciation of 2.57%, the FII Riza Akin (RZAK11) recorded the best performance of the day. already the background RBR Properties (RBRP11) presented the worst performance, with a drop of 2.50%.

Also this Wednesday, the FII CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) informed that it received a new proposal to sell the Metropolitan and Platinum buildings, both located in Jardim Europa, an upscale area of ​​the city of São Paulo.

According to the fund, the new proposal is R$ 466.4 million, which is equivalent to R$ 36.8 thousand per square meter, with cash payment and capital with immediate availability. In addition, the amount represents an increase of 3.56% over previous proposals.

However, the value is 5.17% lower than the minimum price of real estate established at the meeting, without considering the correction for inflation.

“Even with the competitive sale process duly closed on July 29, 2022, according to the material fact disclosed on the same date and detailed procedure at the EGM, the administrator decided to publicize the new proposal, in compliance with its duty of information and transparency, being that the general meeting of shareholders will not be convened by the administrator”, said the fund.

Check out today’s biggest hikes:

Background ticker Variation Riza Akin RZAK11 2.57% BR Structured Real Estate Credit RBRY11 1.46% Rio Bravo Corporate Income RCRB11 1.41% Alianza Trust Renda Imobiliária ALZR11 1.09% Hedge Top FOFII 3 HFOF11 0.78%

See today’s biggest casualties:

Background ticker Variation RBR Properties RBRP11 -2.50% BTG Pactual Corporate Office BRCR11 -2.43% Mauá Capital Hedge Fund MCHF11 -2.29% Bluemacaw Renda + FoF BLMR11 -2.07% Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care CARE11 -2.01%

