Record shows situation of Globo actor who lives on the streets

According to a Record reporter, Thiago Baldini was found in Campo Grande

Luiz Bacci became one of the great names of Record due to the command of “Cidade Alerta”. Off-screen, he also attracts attention by sharing news on his social networks.

Last Tuesday, the 13th, the presenter shared the headline of the article about Thiago Baldiniformer Globo TV actor.

In short, the former contracted by the carioca station went through numerous difficulties throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and Record made a major transformation.

Through Instagram stories, Luiz Bacci showed some excerpts from the article. “The actor who does not live a happy ending, in fiction a promising career”, narration began.

LUIZ BACCI SHOWS EXCERPTS FROM THE SUBJECT

Afterwards, Record showed photos of Thiago Baldini beside Larissa Manoela and Mateus Solano, since they already worked together.

“Working alongside several TV stars. Thiago Baldini has participated in several programs, heavy soap operas. During the Covid-19 pandemic he was out of a job”said a Record contractor.

According to a reporter for “Cidade Alerta”, a program by Luiz Bacci, the Globo actor started playing in the streets with his guitar.

“With only one guitar, he decided to perform on the streets. An unstable, difficult life, marked by aggression and prejudice”said the Record contractor in the narration.

EXPULSION IS DISPLAYED

Furthermore, Luiz Bacci showed excerpts from the video in which Thiago Baldini is expelled from an establishment.

In the images, it is possible to see the former Globo actor arguing with a restaurant employee.

“Why do I have to go outside? Why am I disturbing? bought me a snack and she threw it away”says Thiago Baldini.

Finally, the Record reporter says: “We met Tiago in Campo Grande, he opened up about life, work and family. The transformation surprising in the look. Check it out at City Alert”.