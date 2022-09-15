Referee corrects summary, and Murilo wins goal against Juventude

Referee Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO) corrected the summary of Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over Juventude, last Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship, and appointed defender Murilo, not midfielder Zé Rafael, as the author of the second goal. alviverde at Allianz Parque.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) published today on its official website the “rectification of the summary” of the match valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, made after the Arbitration Commission contacted the referee to review the bid.

In the move in question, Scarpa took a corner and Zé Rafael deflected it. The ball, however, hit Murilo before going in. Initially, the goal was attributed to shirt 8 alviverde.

“I must inform you that in the summary of the championship match: Brasileiro Série A, in the number 254 game between Palmeiras X Juventude, the second goal of the SE Palmeiras team, after a corner kick at 21 minutes of the second half, was informed in a wrong in the summary of the match by the refereeing team for the player N°8, Mr. José Rafael Vivian”, informed the document.

“After reviewing the images, we concluded that the second goal of the SE Palmeiras team at 21 minutes of the second half was by player N° 26 Mr. Murilo Cerqueira Paim”, he added.

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 54 points, eight more than the vice Internacional. With the week free to train, Abel Ferreira’s team is getting ready to face Santos, at home, this Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time).