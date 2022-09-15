Resident Evil 4 Remake will have a PS4 version, confirms Capcom

Capcom didn’t list the Resident Evil 4 remake as one of the attractions for Tokyo Game Show 2022, but it did bring updates on the title. According to the publisher, in addition to the PS5, Xbox Series and PC ports, the game will also have a PS4 version.

Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi revealed that the project has been progressing a lot – that is, apparently, without delays for now: the game is still scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Thank you all for the reactions to the Resident Evil 4 announcement. I come here today because I have something to share with everyone. We’re making progress with the development of the game on PS5 and other next-gen systems, and we’re looking to release it for the previous-gen as well. I’m here to announce that the game is also in development for PS4.

Additionally, a Resident Evil Showcase is set for October. The main focus of the event will be the remake of RE4. So keep an eye out for more updates as the publisher is expected to reveal the day soon.

In addition to Resident Evil 4, Village was highlighted

Capcom showed more details of Resident Evil Village add-on content at Tokyo Game Show 2022. See how the third-person gameplay is going and more details on Rose’s DLC by clicking here!