Rest of Playstation and Xbox give a broth? Testing the AMD 4700S

Not enough for Sony and Microsoft, but will it be enough for your PC?

Today we are going to test a somewhat eccentric device. It’s a Zen2-based AMD processor, but it doesn’t even carry the Ryzen name. It is also not sold separately, but as a whole kit. Let’s take a look at the AMD 4700S.

Essentially the AMD 4700S is a “Playstation rest”. It is the platform used in the new generation consoles, but which potentially did not meet some quality control specification in the integrated graphics and, consequently, became unfeasible for the construction of the video game.

But if the RDNA2 graphic comes out, the Zen2 cores are left, and we are talking about a very powerful Zen2 core: there are eight cores and 16 threads, just below what a Ryzen 7 4750G would be, just due to slightly lower operating clocks ( 3.6GHz with boost to 4.0GHz). Its 8MB L3 cache also makes this model more like a Ryzen 4000G than a Ryzen 3000, which are also Zen2 but have 16MB of L3 cache.

A curious thing is that as it is a system for consoles, it has several changes in the mainboard design. The first is that we don’t have memories with their traditional SO DIMM slots, but GDDR6 memories integrated into the motherboard. So, forget about upgrades, you will be limited to the 8GB or 16GB that are already allocated on the mainboard.

Test bench configuration:

– AMD 4700S kit

– 8 Zen2 cores at 3.6GHz (boost at 4.0GHz) and 8MB of L3 cache

– 16GB GDDR6 memory

– 2x Kingston KC600 2TB SSD – https://bit.ly/3PJm27e

– ThermalTake M2 Silent Pro 720W power supply

