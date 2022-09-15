Retail sales fall 0.8% at the opening of the second half – News

After end the first semester with two consecutive monthly declinesthe volume of retail sales remained in the negative field, having retreated 0.8% in July, according to information published this Wednesday (14) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Even with the third negative data verified by the PMC (Monthly Trade Survey)the retail sector figure at a level 0.5% above the level of February 2020the last month without any restrictive measures to contain the advance of the new coronavirus in Brazil.

In comparison with the pre-pandemic level, the retail trade shows inequalities in sectoral terms. Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery items (+20.7%), in addition to fuels and lubricants (+11.3%), operate well above the level of February last year.

On the other hand, the reversal was not observed in the areas of books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-37.2%), with a trajectory of loss largely due to the contemporary logic of the market. There was also no reversal in the sectors of fabrics, apparel and footwear (-25.6%), furniture and household appliances (-18.4%) and vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces (-12.4%).





In the accumulated of 2022, the trade grew 0.4%. In the last 12 months, the sector registers a fall of 1.8%. Since April, the last month with growth in retail, the category shows a decline of 2.7%.

In the expanded retail trade, which includes the activities of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material, the volume of sales in July fell 0.7% compared to June and 6.8% compared to July, 2021.

For Cristiano Santos, manager responsible for the research, the third consecutive drop in sales in the category demonstrates the resumption of the segment’s irregular trajectory, detected since the most serious period of the pandemic. “The sector repeats the trajectory that has been happening since March 2020, with high volatility”, he evaluates.





Activities

In July, there was a decrease in nine of the ten activities surveyed, with a negative highlight for the sector of fabrics, apparel and footwear (-17.1%). For Santos, the behavior of the activity is due to some factors.

“Some of the large commercial chains showed a reduction in revenue, especially in the footwear sector. In addition, there may also be consumer choices, considering the decrease in current consumption capacity”, says the researcher.

The other declines in the monthly comparison were in furniture and household appliances (-3%), books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-2%), office, IT and communication equipment and supplies (-1.5%), pharmaceutical articles, medical, orthopedic and perfumery (-1.4%), hyper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.6%) and other articles of personal and domestic use (-0.5%).

Only the activity of fuels and lubricants (12.2%) showed growth in sales from June to July. “[Tal movimento é] result of the fuel price reduction policy”, says Santos, who highlights the deflation of 14.15% in the item shown in the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index), the official inflation, in July.



