Retail sales fall 0.8% in July, the third consecutive fall | Economy

Retail sales fell 0.8% in July compared to June, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Wednesday (14). This is the third fall in a row.

In the first seven months of the year, however, the indicator was positive by 0.4%, falling back 1.8% in the last 12 months.

The third fall in a row after months of highs shows a resumption of the irregular trajectory detected since the most serious period of the pandemic, explains the research manager, Cristiano Santos.

April was the last month with growth. Since then, May, June and July have accumulated a decline of 2.7%.

Because of this, the sector is practically at the same level as in the pre-pandemic period, that is, February 2020, with a variation of 0.5%.

“The sector repeats the trajectory that has been happening since March 2020, with high volatility. This level has already been much higher. In July 2021, it was 5.3% above February 2020”, says Santos.

Compared to July 2021, retail trade declined by 5.2%.

Below is a summary of the sector’s performance:

Third consecutive negative rate in the year (-0.8%), after 4 positive rates: predominance of negative rates in 7 of the 8 activities

after 4 positive rates: predominance of negative rates in 7 of the 8 activities Third consecutive negative rate in the inter-annual comparison (-5.2%) : predominance of negative rates in 5 of the 8 activities

: predominance of negative rates in 5 of the 8 activities After two negative rates, O accumulated in the year has the fifth positive rate in a row (0.4%) : predominance of positive rates in 6 of the 8 activities

: predominance of positive rates in 6 of the 8 activities Third negative rate in the 12-month period (-1.8%)after 55 positive rates: negative rates in 4 of the 8 activities

In July, compared to June, seven of the eight activities surveyed had negative rates:

Fabrics, apparel and footwear (-17.1%)

Furniture and household appliances (-3.0%)

Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-2.0%)

Computer and communication office equipment and supplies (-1.5%)

Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (-1.4%)

Hiper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.6%)

Other articles for personal and domestic use (-0.5%)

Only the activity Fuels and lubricants showed growth (12.2%) – a result of the policy of reducing fuel prices, according to Santos, highlighting the deflation of 14.15% in the item shown by the IPCA in July.

In the expanded retail trade, both sectors fell: Vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces (-2.7%) and Construction material (-2.0%).

The biggest decline was in Textiles, apparel and footwear. For Santos, the behavior in the activity has some factors.

“Some of the large commercial chains showed a reduction in revenue, especially in the footwear sector. In addition, there may also be consumer choices considering the reduction of current consumption capacity,” he says.

In extended retail, which also includes sales of vehicles and construction materials, the fall was 0.7%, the second in a row.

Inequalities compared to pre-pandemic

Of the top 10 segments, only 4 were in July above the level of February 2020 (pre-pandemic). See the graphic below:

In comparison with the pre-pandemic level, according to the IBGE, retail trade shows inequalities in sectoral terms.

There are activities far above, such as Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles, Fuels and lubricants, Construction material and Hyper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco.

Others are at a much lower level, such as Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery, with a trajectory of loss largely due to the contemporary logic of the market, in addition to Fabrics, clothing and footwear, Furniture and appliances and Vehicles and motorcycles, parts and parts.

Fall in 20 Federation Units

From June to July, 20 Federation Units fell, with emphasis on Bahia (-3.1%), Rio de Janeiro (-3.1%) and Maranhão (-2.8%). On the other hand, of the seven FUs that presented positive rates, Mato Grosso (3.5%), Paraná (1.7%) and Amapá (1.5%) stand out.

In the comparison with July 2021, there was also a decrease in 20 of the 27 FUs, especially Rondônia (-24.1%), Tocantins (-11.4%) and Acre (-11.3%), while in the On the other hand, the influence of Roraima (10.1%), Alagoas (5.8%) and Ceará (2.5%) stands out.

Fall comes from interest and debt, economists say

For economists, the drop in retail sales is related to the rise in interest rates and the population’s indebtedness.

Claudia Moreno, economist at C6 Bank, highlights sales in credit-sensitive sectors, such as furniture, vehicles and construction materials, which fell more than income-sensitive ones. “In the month, the decline in credit-sensitive categories was 2.5%, while in income-sensitive categories the retraction was 0.7%. This behavior shows how high interest rates begin to impact consumption,” she says.

She predicts that the economy as a whole will start to slow down in the second half of the year and close the year with growth of 2.3%. “But the payment of higher social benefits and the increase in the salary mass can attenuate a little this slowdown for the retail segment”.

Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP, points out that the tightening of monetary conditions and the high level of indebtedness of families have been weighing on retail sales.

In his opinion, demand for the most credit-sensitive goods should remain on a downward trend.