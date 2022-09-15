Review in the Economy updates INSS ceiling and pension value

The Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy, through the Macrofiscal bulletin, released this Thursday (15) a review of expectations for the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which updates the INSS (Institute of National Social Security).

The new forecast is for the index to end the year at 6.54%, compared to 7.41% in the last report. As a result, the INSS ceiling changes from R$7,087 in 2022 to R$7,540 in 2023.

The index is the same that readjusts the minimum wage, which, according to the estimate, will be R$ 1,292 next year, R$ 10 less than it would be if the INPC scored 7.41%.

If the inflation measured by the INPC in 2022 is different from the estimate, the government will have to review the amount. The floor value for 2023 will be defined by the end of the year.

Here’s what the INSS table looks like:

Value in 2022 // Value in 2023

  • BRL 1,212 // BRL 1,292
  • BRL 1,300 // BRL 1,383
  • BRL 1,500 // BRL 1,596
  • BRL 2,000 // BRL 2,128
  • BRL 3,000 // BRL 3,192
  • BRL 4,000 // BRL 4,256
  • BRL 5,000 // BRL 5,320
  • BRL 6,000 // BRL 6,384
  • BRL 7,000 // BRL 7,448
  • BRL 7,087 // BRL 7,540

It is worth remembering that all the values ​​and percentages mentioned above may change in the coming months, depending on the advance of inflation.



