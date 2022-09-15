Revolutionized in 1859: who is the 1st black writer honored by Flip – 09/14/2022

Writer Maria Firmina dos Reis was chosen to be honored at the traditional Paraty International Literary Festival, Flip, the first in person after two years. The writer is the fifth woman to receive a tribute and the first black woman. So far, Clarice Lispector, Ana Cristina César, Hilda Hilst and Elizabeth Bishop have already been chosen.

“Maria Firmina’s memorable characters and narratives have inspired reading collectives, teachers and contemporary authors with their language, images and approaches of a real and fictional Brazil that is going through two hundred years of controversial independence”, says the text of the curatorship of Flip sent the press.

But who was Maria Firmina dos Reis? For you to know a little more about the honored writer, echo separated five curiosities about her.

First author to publish a novel in Brazil

Maria Firmina dos Reis was not only the first black woman to be honored by Flip. She pioneered many other things within literature. The Maranhense is the author of “Úrsula”, the first novel published by a woman and a black woman in Brazil.

In addition, this was also the first abolitionist novel, that is, it addressed the end of slavery – narrated from the point of view of the enslaved -, written in Portuguese.

Title page of the first edition of the book ‘Úrsula’, published in 1859 by Maria Firmina dos Reis Image: Public domain

Úrsula: a landmark for Brazil

Can you imagine how crazy it was for Brazilian slave society to see a black woman publishing a book in 1859, 29 years before the end of slavery? So, despite being a pioneer, Maria Firmina and her best-known work were left to oblivion. Only recently has the writer and her book been more studied and read.

“[Maria Firmina dos Reis] is an intellectual who should always be present in the list of interpreters and thinkers in Brazil and, however, is still little known. The silencing of black authorship is systemic and organizes our literary system”, commented on the author Fernanda Miranda, researcher and author of “Silêncios Escritos: Estudos de Romances de Autoras Negras Brasileiras (1859-2006)

Maria Firmina dos Reis recreated by João Gabriel dos Santos Araújo in a competition held by Flup. Image: Reproduction

More books written

Maria Firmina did not stop there, no. The author released another book called “Gupeva” in 1861. This time, the theme was indigenist. And, in the following years, she also published poems, short stories and other texts in several Maranhão newspapers. All of her poetry was compiled into a single book published in 1871 called “Cantos à Beira-Mar”.

One more curiosity: Flip’s tables will be named after verses from Maria Firmina’s poems such as “Pátrios Lares”, “A Festa das Irmãs Perigosas” and “O Que Leave For Ahead”.

The legacy of Maria Firmina dos Reis is that of an insistent vigilance over human values, capable of placing education and imagination at the center of contemporary debate, but also education for imagination.

Text from Flip’s curators

Pioneer once again

If before we talked about how Maria Firmina dos Reis was a pioneer in literature, now we will have to talk about how she was a pioneer, too, in other areas of her life. In Maranhão, she was not only the first woman to be approved in a public contest, but also passed in first place.

Education for black men and women

In 1880, Maria Firmina founded a mixed school in Maranhão, that is, at the writer’s school, boys and girls could study together in the same class, which was extremely rare at the time.

At the time, most of the illiterates in Brazil were black, not least because the enslaved did not have the right to study. But for Maria Firmina this was a reality that had to be changed and, at her school, blacks could also attend classes.

In 2017, writer Lima Barreto became the first black man honored by the Paraty International Literary Festival after 15 editions Image: Reproduction

About Flip

This is the second collectively curated edition. Fernanda Bastos, who founded the independent black publisher Figura de Linguagem, Milena Britto, a professor at UFBA, and Pedro Meira Monteiro Brazil, a professor at Princeton, are curators.

With the theme of the edition will be “see the invisible” the party that traditionally takes place in July, this time, due to the covid-19 pandemic, it will take place between November 23 and 27, 2022.