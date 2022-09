The use of Brazilian national team shirt as a political symbol was criticized by the attacker richarlisonfrom Tottenham, this Tuesday, after the 2-0 defeat of the English team against Sporting, in the Champions League.

Asked about the matter in the mixed area of ​​the Estádio de Alvalade, in Lisbon, the player said that the uniform loses its identity when used in this way.

“Nowadays, people take a lot (the shirt) to the political side. This makes us lose the identity of the shirt and the yellow flag”, commented the striker. “I think it’s important that I, as a player, fan and Brazilian, try to take this identification to the whole world. It’s important to recognize that we are Brazilians, have Brazilian blood and take this to the world”, he added.

The player’s speech is in line with the intention of the CBF to unlink the image of the green-yellow shirt from the political movements that appropriated it.

In recent years, the use of the piece has been associated with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL)a candidate for reelection, as his supporters often use him as a symbol in demonstrations.

When announcing the model that will be used in the Qatar World Cup in November, the CBF used the image of artists such as rapper Djonga, with a political position on the left, to put the untying into practice. The publicity campaign featured other names in music, such as MC Hariel, and also in sports, including Richarlison himself.

Chosen to be one of the faces of the ad, the Tottenham striker, who usually takes a stand on matters outside of football, participated in August in a project by Nike, the national team’s sports equipment supplier, in partnership with the Onçafari project, which aims to objective the preservation of the environment and the protection of jaguars. In the video, he appears wearing the new national team shirt.