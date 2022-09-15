Rosa Weber decides to keep rapporteurship of controversial judgments

posted on 9/14/2022 4:22 PM / updated on 9/14/2022 4:23 PM



Recently sworn in as president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber decided to maintain the rapporteurship of actions of great national repercussion, such as the secret budget, the decriminalization of abortion until the 12th week of pregnancy and the set of actions that question the pardon given by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).

According to the Court’s rules of procedure, the magistrate who assumes the presidency transfers the processes of his office to the minister who left the command of the court. However, the new president can still choose which actions he will hold rapporteur.





Judgments can further shake relations between the Judiciary and the Executive. In the case of RP9, the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, or secret budget, the Legislative is one of the most interested in the agenda.

It was Weber’s vote that led the STF plenary to temporarily suspend these payments and order Congress to create a system of spending transparency. The transfers were released later. Since last year, the Court has been investigating the application of these resources and has questioned the lack of publicity in the distribution of funds between deputies and senators.

In the hands of the minister is also the set of actions against the constitutional grace given by President Bolsonaro to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The parliamentarian was sentenced by the Supreme to eight years and nine months in prison, but received a pardon from the Chief Executive, further straining the relationship between the Powers.

Another case that should intensify tempers is the process that discusses the decriminalization of abortion until the 12th week of pregnancy. The action has been pending in the STF since 2017 and was proposed by PSol. The caption asked the ministers to exclude from the scope of incidence of two articles of the Penal Code the interruptions of pregnancy that are practiced in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

With tough messages, Minister Rosa Weber took office, last Monday (12), as the new president of the STF. In her speech, the magistrate repudiated hate speech, defended democracy and the rule of law. At the same ceremony, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso was sworn in as deputy.

“May my first words be of unconditional reverence for the Supreme authority of the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, of unshakable belief in the ethical and political superiority of the Democratic State of Law”, he said.

Weber replaces Minister Luiz Fux and will not fulfill the traditional two-year term of office of the STF. That’s because she will retire in October 2023, when she turns 75.

Now, as president of the STF during the most troubled elections since redemocratization, the main challenge is to maintain an institutionally balanced relationship between the Judiciary and the Planalto Palace. With the position, Rosa Weber also assumes the presidency of the National Council of Justice (CNJ).