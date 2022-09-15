Rosa Weber schedules for Friday analysis on suspension of gun decrees

posted on 09/14/2022 20:08



(credit: Fábio Rodrigues/Agência Brasil)

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, scheduled for this Friday (16/9), the beginning of the trial on the decision to suspend the decrees on weapons issued by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – preliminary decision. by Minister Edson Fachin. The magistrates will deliberate the issue in the virtual plenary of the Court, where the votes are entered in the system without the need for face-to-face discussion.

Earlier this month, Fachin restricted gun decrees issued by the president. In total, there were three injunctions covering the purchase, possession and access to ammunition in the country. In the decision, the magistrate cited the urgency caused by the election, which, according to him, “exaggerates the risk of political violence”.

“While it is advisable to wait for the contributions, always careful, resulting from requests for view, after more than a year and in the light of recent and regrettable episodes of political violence, it is necessary to grant the precautionary measure in order to protect the very object of deliberation of this Court”, said.

Edson Fachin considered the measure urgent given the country’s polarized scenario. “In other words, the risk of political violence makes the need to grant a precautionary measure extremely and exceptionally urgent,” said the minister. He also says that one should “inquire whether facilitating the circulation of weapons in society increases or decreases the expectation of private violence.”

According to the minister, possession can only be authorized “to people who concretely demonstrate, for professional or personal reasons, that they have an effective need”. It also limits the amount of ammunition, which must be acquired “diligently and proportionately, ensuring only what is necessary for the safety of citizens”.

The judgments of the three direct actions of unconstitutionality on the subject were analyzed by Fachin since last year. They are: 6,119, 6,139 and 6,466. In September, the process was paralyzed on account of minister Kassio Nunes Marques, who asked to see the process, that is, more time for analysis of the issue.

Nunes Marques took a position after the vote of Alexandre de Moraes – who understood that Bolsonaro committed “deviation of purpose” by editing an ordinance making it difficult to trace weapons. The case must go to the virtual plenary of the Court for consideration by the other members of the court. No date has yet been set for the start of the analysis.