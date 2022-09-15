Royal guard falls during Queen Elizabeth II’s wake and is rescued; Look







Guard fell during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London Photo: Playback/Twitter

One of the royal guards ended up falling on the night of this Wednesday, 14, during the wake of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, and needed to be rescued. Apparently, the man guarding the monarch’s coffin fainted, however, the information has not been officially confirmed.

The scene was captured by the live stream which shows the guards in an exchange procedure. The man begins to stagger, and loses his balance. In the images, it is possible to see him returning to the post, but shortly after, he falls again, but this time, with his face on the ground.

Breaking: A member of the Royal Guard suddenly falls in front of the Queen’s coffin.

What’s wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/BbZsVZdHi4 — jhon miller (@AngelaW66040325) September 15, 2022

A colleague of his even moves to try to stop him from falling to the ground, but he can’t. Then two other guards go to meet him to help him.

The coffin with the queen’s body left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning for the Palace of Westminster, seat of the English parliament, where it will be held in public for five days. King Charles III, Princes William and Harry and other members of the Royal Family – such as Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – accompanied the procession on foot through the streets of the capital London.

The journey lasted about 40 minutes and was accompanied by the population, who took to the streets of the city. According to British media, around 750,000 people are expected to pass through the Palace of Westminster for the Queen’s farewell.