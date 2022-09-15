Rumors indicate that Samsung will eliminate buttons from all its smartphones

Without volume controls and an on/off button, the device, which is expected to adopt a slimmer and more elegant design, could be launched as early as 2025 (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Samsung intends to remove all buttons from its future smartphones, including the volume and power buttons

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be the first smartphone to rely entirely on touchscreen input.

Samsung’s alleged buttonless smartphone would be exclusive to South Korea’s KT Corporation operator

Rumors circulating on the internet indicate that Samsung intends to remove all buttons from its future smartphones, including the volume and power buttons. The first line that would undergo the modification is the Galaxy S.

The information was first presented in a tweet, and according to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be the first smartphone to rely entirely on touchscreen input. Without volume controls and an on/off button, the device, which is expected to adopt a slimmer and more elegant design, could be launched as early as 2025.

The portal Phone Arena raised some questions about the risks that the absence of buttons would bring to the device. “For example, how would the device be turned on? Also, in the not too unlikely event that the device freezes, how would it be turned off or reset? Touchscreen input is not inherently superior to physical keys – they serve different purposes.” different and are simply not mutually interchangeable”.

portal information Tecmundo point out that the supposed smartphone from Samsung without buttons would be exclusive to the operator KT Corporation, from South Korea. “That is, if it materializes, there is still a chance that the global version of the future line of devices will keep the buttons”.

curious patents

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), an entity whose purpose is to promote the protection of the world’s intellectual property, in April registered a Samsung patent for two versions of a smartphone.

The South Korean company would be investing in technology to create ‘scrollable’ or ‘sliding’ and transparent screens for smartphones. In the sketches presented of the two designs of the device, you can see that one version has a panel that slides to the sides, while the other does it vertically.