Russia attacks Zelensky’s hometown, says Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Russian forces launched eight cruise missiles against the southern Ukrainian town of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday with the aim of disrupting water supplies, a senior Ukrainian official said.
Kirill Timoshenko, deputy chief of staff to the president, said in an online post that there were no civilian casualties in the attack.
The current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was born in the city of Kryvyi Rih.
It is in the southeastern region of the country, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, close to the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson (both are part of Ukraine’s territorial retake plan, covered in this Wednesday’s “The Subject” podcast).
Hours after the bombing was announced, the president of Ukraine wrote a message on his Telegram channel.
“The terrorist state (Russia) continues to wage war against civilians. This time, missiles hit the hydraulic structures in an attempt to flood the city of Kryvyi Rih. All the invaders can do is sow panic, create an emergency situation, try to leave people without light, without heat, without water and without food. Can they break us? Not even. Will they have to face an answer and retribution? Definitely yes.”
He also released a photo.
Image released by Volodymyr Zelensky in a text about the damage caused in Kryvyi Rih — Photo: Disclosure