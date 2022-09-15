Russia used millions of dollars to influence democracies in other countries, US newspaper says | World

Russia has sent at least $300 million to political parties in more than 20 countries since 2014, according to a US intelligence report that The Washington Post had access to.

In a report published on Tuesday (13), the newspaper said the Russian government still has plans to continue to send money to weaken democratic systems around the world and promote political groups aligned with Russian interests.

The report was commissioned by the government of Joe Biden. A government official who did not want to be identified told the newspaper that it was decided to reveal parts of the report precisely to try to hinder Russia’s plans to influence political systems in other countries. The newspaper’s text states that nothing is said in the report about Russian activities in the US (however, the assessment of US intelligence agencies and also the Senate is that the Russians made attempts to interfere in the 2016 campaign, when Donald Trump was elected).

The idea is not to intimidate Russia itself, but political parties in other countries, the government official told the Washington Post.

The countries mentioned in the text are:

Albania

Montenegro

Madagascar

Ecuador

There is also an Asian country, which has not been named, where the Russian ambassador is said to have given millions of dollars in bills to a presidential candidate.

The government official also says that the Russians use shell companies and “think tanks” (study centers) to influence the political direction of other countries (eventually, in favor of extremist groups).

The State Department (equivalent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) sent a statement on Monday to US embassies in more than 100 countries in which it described Russian activities and suggested ways Americans might respond (they cite ways to punish people who may be Russian spies who finance political activities in other countries; these alleged spies may be sanctioned, banned from travel, or expelled).

The text quotes some Russian businessmen (one of whom is known as “Putin’s chef” because he made money from restaurants that provide food for Russian government agencies).

See below a video from 2018, when Donald Trump was still US President. At the time, he acknowledged that one of his sons had met Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Trump admits son met with Russians to get information against Hillary