Ryan Reynolds discovers health problem and reveals losing bet “saved his life”; watch

In a video shared on his social networks on Tuesday (13), Ryan Reynolds revealed how a bet saved his life. According to the “Deadpool” star, he discovered a delicate health problem after undergoing his first colonoscopy – a procedure that only occurred because he lost a dispute to actor Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and Rob bet the Canadian wouldn’t be able to learn any Welsh phrases. If he lost the bet, Ryan would have to undergo a colonoscopy and have the procedure filmed – and that’s exactly what happened. During examination, Reynolds’ doctors discovered that he had a colon polyp, a condition that is a projection of a tissue growth from the wall of an empty space, such as the intestine, and may be noncancerous (benign). , precancerous (adenomatous) or cancerous (malignant carcinoma).

The video begins with Ryan and Rob explaining (this one in Welsh) how the bet came about and also the defeat that landed the movie star in the hospital. “Rob and I turned 45 this year. Part of being that age is getting a colonoscopy. It’s a simple step that can literally – and I mean literally – save your life.”reported the Canadian.

The record continues with Blake Lively’s husband explaining the importance of the procedure while his doctor detailed what would happen. LaPook, a gastroenterologist at NYU Langone University’s Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program, explained how colonoscopies can be “incredibly effective,” which turned out to be true in the artist’s case.

“You prepared so well that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon. This potentially saved his life. I’m not kidding. I’m not being too dramatic. That’s exactly why you do it. You had no symptoms”, said the professional. LaPook then showed the cameras what he found and stressed that removing the polyp allowed him to “stop” the process that could have resulted in cancer.

Continue after Advertising

Ryan described the procedure and preparation as painless, but joked that the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was “the hardest part.” In the publication’s caption, Reynolds expressed relief and confessed that the defeat “was worth it”. “I made a bet with Rob McElhenney and lost. But it still paid off.” he wrote.

The video earned him a series of positive messages and praise not only from fans, but also from other celebrities, including Gal Gadot and journalist Katie Couric. A netizen even thanked the actor for trying to raise awareness of the condition. “Thank you for using your power to share such an important message”, he said. Another user also praised: “Men turning preventative care into a fun competitive sport, we love to see that!” Check out the full video: