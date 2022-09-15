Salvador movie theaters go on sale with tickets at R$10

Vaccination against covid allowed the public to return to movie theaters and today the operation can be considered the same as before the pandemic. Therefore, to celebrate the return of moviegoers to theaters, the exhibition networks are promoting, from this Thursday (15) to the following Wednesday, Cinema Week, with tickets at R$ 10, at a single price.

In Salvador, the Saladearte, UCI, Cinépolis, Cinemark and Metha Glauber Rocha circuits joined the promotion. Some rooms are also promoting popcorn and soda. The UCI adds that during the week the reduced price will also apply to the Imax and XPlus rooms.

And the promotion is valid both for films that were already in theaters and for premieres. Among the films arriving this Thursday are A Pinch of Luck, Moonage Daydream and A-ha True North.

the national comedy A Pinch of Luck has Fabiana Karla in the role of the protagonist Pérola, who works as a children’s entertainer and is a chef’s assistant. But her dream is to be the titular chef, and her life starts to change when she passes an audition to be an assistant to a renowned cook on a television show. On display at the UCI, Cinemark and Cinépolis.

moonage daydream is an image show set to music by music master David Bowie. Through kaleidoscopic images, personal archive photos and never-before-seen performances, the film invites the audience to delve into the world of the English singer. Director Brett Morgen spent four years editing the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations and color palette. Brett also directed Cobain: Montage of Heck, about Nirvana frontman Curt Cobain. Only at Shopping da Bahia Delux, daily at 8pm.

the documentary A-ha True North shows the recording process of the band’s latest album A-ha. It also includes actors portraying life in northern Norway, in a narrative that shows humanity’s connection to the environment. “True North is a letter from A-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway,” says Magne Furuholmen, the band’s keyboardist, referring to the place where the record was recorded, just 90 km from the Polar Circle. Arctic. The group’s performance is accompanied by the Arctic Philharmonic, a Norwegian orchestra. Only at Shopping Barra and Cinépolis Parque Shopping Bahia, in Lauro de Freitas.

In addition to these premiering films, among others, the romantic comedy Ingresso Para Paraíso, the animation O Lendário Cão Guerreiro, the national drama Predestinado and the horror A Órfã 2, which was in preview, remain on the screen.