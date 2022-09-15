Satanic, Tenório abuses Alcides and humiliates him

Alcides and Maria will experience moments of panic alongside Tenório in Pantanal.

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will fall into the hands of tenorio. The couple will suffer from the actions of the villain, who will rape the pawn. in the original version of wetlandexhibited by the extinct TV Headline in 1990, the mustachioed capped the rival. In the remake, whose text supervision is done by Bruno Luperirevenge will be different.

According to information from TV Prime, it will all start when the villain manages to kidnap the pawn and Maria Bruaca and will torture them in a tapera that is in the lands of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in wetland. First, he will order his ex-wife to let her hair down to have sex with her in front of Alcideswhich will be tied.

Maria Bruaca will beg not to be raped and the character of Juliano Cazarre will start cursing the cuckold rival in wetland. Satanic, the squatter will take the enemy to a small room and warn that he will cover him so he can stay “quiet”.

bruaca will scream for tenorio don’t kill the pawn and say you love Alcides. the father of Roberto (Cauê Campos) will mock his ex-wife and point out that he will do something much worse than killing his rival.

Psycho, tenorio will open the door and make fun of Alcides for Maria after committing the cruelty. Worse than the marks of torture on your body will be the psychological scars that this situation will leave for the couple in wetland.

VILLAIN HUMILHA ALCIDES

tenorio will tell Mariawhich will still be tied up, for her to collect what was left of the “her man”, leaving the woman desolate. “You can collect what’s left of your man, Bruaca. If you can call that a man“, will shoot the farmer.



the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia) will crawl close to her beloved. But Alcides will react, full of pain and shame for the punishment he will have received from the villain of the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe.

He won’t have the courage to tell Maria what happened, and the viewer will only understand that the character was not covered with the airing of the following chapters. Alcides was raped and the only one who will be able to face the barrier built by the victim will be zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), who will listen to his colleague’s painful outburst.