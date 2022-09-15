SC author reports that man snatched comic from son’s hand after discovering gay protagonist | Santa Catarina

The attitude of a father who snatched the comic from his son’s hand after discovering that the protagonists of the story “Cara-Unicórnio” are gay had repercussions on social media after the author of the work reported the case, which took place during Comic Con Floripa, in Florianópolis. .

Artist Adriano Andrade, known as Adri A., said he was disappointed with the episode and that he understood the situation as homophobia. The incident took place on Saturday (10).

The organization of Comic Con Floripa issued an official note repudiating “any and all acts of homophobia” (see full below). The g1 could not contact the man.

The artist said that the father and son, a boy between 8 and 10 years old, approached the table where Adri A’s comic was.

According to the writer, the boy seemed quite interested in the comics, when the father would have started to ask the author a series of questions, among them, if the book was suitable for his son. “I replied that it was a more appropriate work for those over 13 years old,” said the artist.

Then the father asked more questions about what was in the comic that would not be suitable. The writer replied that the work had snippets of violence and profanity.

According to Adri, that didn’t seem to bother his father, who continued with the questions. This time, he wanted to know if the comics had any sexuality content. From the author, he heard that the stories didn’t have snippets of explicit sex.

“The father insisted on the question, ‘if there was no sexuality thing’. Then I replied that the work had LGBTQIA+ protagonism”, said the artist.

Then, according to Adri, the father immediately snatched the comic from the child’s hands and looked disgusted. Then he put the publication back on the table, shook his head, took his son by the shoulders and left.

“He made a face of disgust and snatched the book from his son’s hand as if it were something poisonous,” the artist reported on a social network.

Adri A. reported being upset by the scene. He came from Osório, in Rio Grande do Sul, to exhibit his work, and decided to leave early.

“Someone could even argue that it was that father’s right to decide what his son should see or not. Turns out he decided that just because my work had a gay protagonist… it was okay for him to swear and kick ass”, he lamented. the artist.

The comic artist said he does not intend to file a police report and take the case to other instances. Both he and the organization have not yet been able to identify the man who carried out the act.

“I don’t want the guy to be arrested or humiliated or make a face of disgust at him like he did for my work… It would be nice for him to rethink, reflect”, said the artist on social media.

After the episode, Adri A. said he received positive messages from other people. “I’m really grateful for all the support I’ve received, but a good way to support LGBTQIA+ artists is by buying and promoting their work and that’s it.”

Disclaimer of the event

CCFLORIPA repudiates any act of homophobia. One of our selected artists, this Saturday, was a victim of this heinous crime. One participant committed a clear act of homophobia against the artist who sold LGBTQI+ themed comics. This is unacceptable, especially in a meeting that welcomes the arts and diversity. We are saddened by what happened and we apologize, on behalf of all Santa Catarina residents, to the artist and the LGBTQI+ community, because whoever did this does not represent us.

Unfortunately, we do not know the identity of the person who committed the crime, only the victim. If we find out we will report it to the police.

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days