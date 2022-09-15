Scientists reveal best way to calm a baby’s cry

One of the main difficulties and frustrations of parents of young babies is getting them to stop crying when they refuse to sleep. Each family has a method: some even leave the house for a ride in the car, or in the stroller, to ensure that the child finally surrenders to sleep and stops crying.

But researchers at the Riken Center for Brain Science in Japan say they have the ideal formula to solve the problem. Mother of four, the study’s author, physician and biochemist Kumi Kuroda, tested 21 babies while they were crying. All underwent four conditions: being held by the mother while she walked, on her lap, in the crib and in a rocking crib.

It was observed that when the mother walks, the baby’s heartbeat slowed and he calmed down within 30 seconds. A similar effect was recorded when the baby was in the rocking crib. The children did not show any improvement in the stationary lap, or in the regular crib.

According to the researchers involved in the study, this result shows that, contrary to what other surveys show, it is not just the mother’s touch that calms the baby, but the movement. The effect was even more evident when the adult walked for five minutes — all the children who participated in the study stopped crying, and half of them fell asleep.

However, a third of babies who slept and were placed in the fixed crib after five minutes woke up within 20 seconds. The babies had an increased heart rate when separated from their mother, which made them wake up.

“I was very surprised by the result. I thought that the baby waking up when placed in the crib was related to how they are carried, such as posture, or the gentleness of movement. But our experiment does not support these assumptions”, says Kumi, in an interview with Cell Press. The study was published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

Scientists then suggest that parents carry the crying child and walk for five minutes. After that, they were told to sit down and hold the baby for five to eight minutes before putting them to bed — babies who spent more time on your lap were less likely to wake up, the researchers found.

“For many, it is easier to intuitively care for a baby and listen to advice than to test methods with serious science. But we need science to understand the behaviors of babies, because they are much more complex and diverse than we thought”, adds the doctor.

