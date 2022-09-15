see cell phone comparison with Samsung and Motorola devices

THE apple revealed to the world the different models of the iPhone 14, with improved cameras and new features for security and usability. In Brazil, the competition is from the American brand and with Samsung and Motorola.

The Galaxy S22 is the South Korean company’s big bet for the year 2022 on traditional smartphones. It is worth remembering that the company presented new top-of-the-line devices in the second half, but they are products with folding screens, a category in which it navigates practically alone today.

Unlike the iPhone 14, the Galaxy S22 has three models, not four. Therefore, the comparison will be made considering the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as the same product, although they have different screens and batteries.

Recently, Motorola has also entered the field with three models for the premium smartphone segment. Called Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo, the products also want to fight with the new iPhone 14.

The brain of the Galaxy S22 line is the chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1by Qualcomm, the most advanced of the brand available in smartphones in the country in 2022. Without going into details, Apple only reported that its new A16 Bionic chip is up to 40% faster than competitors.

Side by side, the Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have a clear difference: while Samsung’s device has a chip from this year, Apple smartphones have a chip from last year, the A15. Given the speed of technology transformation, a year can be a long time.

With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the story changes. O A16 chip it is a launch of the second semester competing with one of the first semester, when we talk about the product of Samsung.

In the case of Motorola devices, only the Ultra model has the same chip as Samsung’s smartphones. The other two products have less “powerful” Qualcomm chips.

In biometrics, little has changed. The iPhone keeps facial recognition as the only option. In the world of Android, the alternatives are the use of fingerprint and face recognition.

iPhone 14 Pro has the new A16 chip Photograph: Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP

Cameras are the main changes of the iPhone. However, not everything can be evaluated only by comparing the data sheet. This is because Apple has implemented two new technologies in the cameras of the iPhones 14 Pro and Pro Max. are they the quad-pixelwhich combines four pixels into one to improve brightness and contrast, and the Photonic Enginewhich aims to improve the brightness of photographs in low-light environments.

The iPhone 14 Pro line has a 48 MP camera and can generate 12 MP images with higher quality than a conventional 12 MP camera, precisely due to the combination of pixels. It’s not the first time a tech company has done something like this. For years, Android smartphones have had such functionality, as seen in Samsung devices.

Brushing through bits and bytes, the iPhone 14 has just the right set of cameras for a top-of-the-line phone. There are two cameras, one with a 12MP 26mm and f/1.5 aperture and another with a 12MP 13mm ultra-wide angle and f/2.4 aperture.

On the iPhone 14 Pro, there are three cameras. The first is a 48 MP 24mm wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.78, while the second is a 12-megapixel 13mm wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The third is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 77mm and f/2.8 aperture.

In all cases, Apple sought to improve the quality of photos taken indoors in challenging lighting conditions. However, ultra-angle and telephoto cameras have apertures that are more suitable for outdoor environments, as they need as much light as possible to function fully.

In the Galaxy S22, Samsung has put a triple camera – one more than Apple’s competitor. The main sensor is 50 MP with 23 millimeters and f/1.8 aperture and technology combining two pixels in one (dual-pixel). The others are a 12 MP ultra-wide angle with 13 millimeters and f/2.2 aperture and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 70 millimeters and f/2.4 aperture.

In the Ultra version, the Samsung smartphone comes with four rear cameras. The telephoto and ultra-wide are the same as the S22. What changes is the main camera, which is 108 MP with 23 millimeters and f/1.8 aperture and the 10 megapixel periscopic camera with 230 millimeters and f/4.9 aperture, which has 10x optical zoom.

In the case of Motorola smartphones, the Edge 30 Ultra has a triple camera of 200 MP with an aperture of f/1.9, 50 megapixels (ultra-angle) of f/2.2 and 12 megapixels (depth) of f/1.6.

Looking at the technical specifications, the S22 Ultra is more advanced in terms of versatility for photographs than the iPhone 14, but the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has an even more advanced configuration.

On the front camera, both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro have 12 MP with an aperture of f/1.9. On the S22 and the + version, the front camera is 10 MP with f/2.2 aperture, better suited for outdoor use. The S22 Ultra has a 40 MP camera with the same aperture as the line brothers. Samsung’s Ultra takes advantage of image size, while the iPhone 14 takes selfies in dark places.

The Edge 30 Ultra’s front camera is 60 MP, with an aperture of f/2.2. Again, the Motorola device wins in the theoretical, data-sheet-based comparison. The Fusion and Neo versions, however, have a 32 MP front camera.

Behind all the numbers, it is worth remembering: the software plays a fundamental role in the quality of the images. Therefore, the device with the highest numbers is not always the winner in the production of images.

Galaxy S22 has 108 MP camera Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The screen of the new iPhone 14 was one of the main points highlighted by Apple, which chose to retire the mini line. Now the smallest iPhone, the 14, has a 6.1-inch screen with a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels (460 pixels per inch, or dpi). In the Plus, the screen reaches 6.7 inches, with a resolution of 2,278 x 1,284 pixels and 458 dpi.

O iPhone Pro Max has a more sophisticated screen. It’s not even a matter of size. The two models are 6.1 and 6.7 inches, just like Apple’s other releases this year. What changes is the image refresh rate, the number of times per second a screen image is refreshed, which is measured in hertz.

Only on the iPhone Pro line do we see the rate of 120 Hz, in an adaptive use, that is, optimized to work at maximum capacity when necessary, with the aim of reducing battery consumption.

At Samsung, the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are 6.1, 6.6 and 6.8 inches, respectively. The resolution is proportionally the same as Apple’s rivals, except for the Ultra, which has Quad HD resolution (3,088 x 1,440). However, all versions have the adaptive image refresh rate of 120 Hz. That is, at this point, Samsung’s options come out ahead.

On Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion, the image refresh rate reaches 144 Hz, while the Neo has 120 Hz. This shows that, in fact, the simpler versions of the new iPhone lag behind the competition in this regard.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s new top-of-the-line cell phone

Considering the average battery life, calculated based on information available on Apple and Samsung websites, the iPhone 14 and its Pro version came out the winners in this regard. Sound reproduction was the weakest point of Samsung’s devices. In the more sophisticated versions, there was a tie.

Motorola devices do not have comparable battery life estimates to other devices and therefore will not be considered. Something worth remembering is that the company’s products come with a charger in the box, with the charging speed increasing year by year.

See below for how long each model’s battery lasts, considering video playback, video streaming/Wi-Fi usage, and audio playback. It is worth noting that company metrics may vary.

iPhone 14: 38 hours

iPhone 14 Plus: 48 hours

iPhone 14 Pro: 39 hours

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 40 hours

Galaxy S22: 29 hours

Galaxy S22+: 37 hours

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 40 hours

In the end, each consumer’s choice depends on their needs and tastes. Looking at the technical aspects, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the S22 Ultra are the best choices between the Apple and Samsung handsets in 2022. The Edge 30 Ultra is the only one of Motorola’s three that stands out and could be a good choice of purchase. However, these editions are also the most expensive. In terms of price, Samsung takes advantage of having a greater presence in retail (which also applies to Motorola), which makes price cuts frequently. In general terms, whatever the choice, the smartphone should serve well in all usage scenarios.

apple

iPhone 14: R$7,600 (128GB), R$8,600 (256GB), R$10,600 (512GB)

iPhone 14 Plus: R$8,600 (128GB), R$9,600 (256GB), R$11,600 (512GB)

iPhone 14 Pro: BRL 9,500 (128 GB), BRL 10,500 (256 GB), BRL 12,500 (512 GB), BRL 14,499 (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: BRL 10,500 (128 GB), BRL 11,500 (256 GB), BRL 13,500 (512 GB), BRL 15,500 (1 TB)

Samsung

Galaxy S22: R$4,500 (128GB), R$5,000 (256GB)

Galaxy S22+: R$5,200 (128GB), R$5,700 (256GB)

Galaxy S22 Ultra: R$7,600 (256GB), R$8,600 (512GB)

Motorola