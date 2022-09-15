see how the game went

If the ex law did not prevail yesterday (13) with Lewandowski, at the Allianz Arena, the story today (14) was different with Haaland at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian star kept up the pace of his brilliant start for Manchester City and scored a ‘flying’ goal in the 2-1 comeback against Borussia Dortmund, his former club, in a duel valid for the second round of Group G of the Champions League. .

But the triumph was hard-fought. Lacking creativity in the first half and in the beginning of the second, City saw Borussia open the scoring with Bellingham, who even took advantage of a failure by Haaland in the bid, 10 minutes into the final stage. The scare, however, made the Citizens react, and Stones and Haaland scored two beautiful goals to secure the comeback, at 34′ and 38′, respectively.

Now, Erling Haaland has an incredible 13 goals in nine games for Manchester City. Two other details: he scored for the sixth consecutive match for the Citizens, and so far has only missed two games, against Bournemouth, for the English, and in his debut, in the FA Super Cup, against Liverpool.

With the result, Manchester City go to six points and shoot at the top of Group G, leaving Borussia Dortmund, in second place, with three. Copenhagen and Sevilla, who tied without goals, added their first points and appear next in the table.

Teams now have two weeks off from the Champions League. The next commitments take place on the 5th of October, a Wednesday: Manchester City take Copenhagen, again at home, while Borussia play one more away, against Sevilla.

What a sleep, City!

Image: Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Lots of ball possession, little (or almost no) productivity. This was Manchester City’s performance in the early stage. Without offering any danger to Borussia, even Pep Guardiola himself showed annoyance on the bench with the lack of creativity of his team. Closed in the defense field and playing the role that was already expected, the German team bet on the counterattack and was even closer to opening the score than the hosts. Who ended the first half making noise at City of Manchester was the Dortmund crowd.

Guardiola’s Scolding Don’t Surf Effect

Image: Michael Bulder/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Faced with a probable scolding from Guardiola in the dressing room, Manchester City took 17 minutes to return to the second half. But nothing helped. The scenario followed the same and Borussia Dortmund didn’t open the scoring by details in a quick counterattack in the 6th minute — Reus entered the area, left Akanji on the ground and finished off left-handed.

Borussia open the scoring on Haaland’s fault

Borussia continued to be in danger, and was rewarded in the 10th minute of the final stage. After a corner from the right, the ball fell to Reus, who crossed to the middle of the area; Haaland did not follow Bellingham, who dodged his head and sent it to the nets. 1 to 0.

Haaland needs 65 minutes to show up

Little triggered, Haaland only created the first big chance in the 20th minute of the second half. De Bruyne gave a beautiful assist by elevation and the Norwegian finished a cross from the small area; the ball kissed the left post and went out through the baseline.

City finally wakes up and reacts

Borussia’s goal finally made Manchester City wake up. Guardiola’s team began to pressure and, as playing in the area didn’t work out, the solution was to try from outside. And so came the tie. Stones landed a shot and goalkeeper Meyer accepted. 1-1 and party at City of Manchester.

Haaland being Haaland: it’s a turning point!

It took a while, but Haaland showed once again why so much hype over his name. After a series of high balls into the area, Cancelo threw a beautiful three-finger pass and Haaland threw himself on the ball in a flying style to deflect to the nets and give final numbers to the hard-fought victory: 2 to 1.

Absolute silence by the Queen

Before the kick-off, a minute of silence was observed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday, the 8th, in Scotland. The silence at the City of Manchester was complete, and tracks like ‘God Save Our Queen’ could be seen from the stands of the stadium.

DATASHEET:

MANCHESTER CITY 2 x 1 BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Competition: Champions League (2nd round of the group stage)

Date and time: September 14, 2022 (Wednesday), at 4 pm (GMT)

Place: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester (ING)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

yellow cards: Rodri, Foden (MCI), Malen, Ozcan, Meunier (DOR)

goals: Bellingham (DOR), at 10min of Q2, Stones (MCI), at 34min of Q2, Haaland (MCI), at 38min of Q2

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake and Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan (Bernardo Silva) and De Bruyne; Mahrez (Julián Álvarez), Grealish (Phil Foden) and Haaland (Phillips). Coach: Josep Guardiola

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Meyer, Meunier, Sule, Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Ozcan (Adeyemi) and Bellinghan; Reus (Moukoko), Reyna (Malen) and Modeste (Schlotterbeck). Coach: Edin Terzic