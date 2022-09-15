see how to turn WhatsApp audios into texts

In the day-to-day of criminal law, it is essential to know and know how to use new technologies, in order to obtain greater and better results.

One of these technologies is the conversion of WhatsApp audios, whatever their size, into text.

The resource for this is not the messaging application itself, but there are some tools available, created by third parties. We show you three options below, which can be used on Android and iOS, and an assistant that works within the messaging app itself.

See options to transcribe WhatsApp audios

The first is “ViraTexto”, from the company Take Blip, which offers a chatbot that works as if it were any contact within WhatsApp itself. It works like this: he receives the audio, which must be up to four minutes, and responds with the transcribed message for free.

Take Blip’s Director of Research and Innovation, Milton Stiilpen, ensures that all data received by the chatbot “is treated confidentially and stored securely”.

An example of this security is that the “ViraTexto” contact on WhatsApp is verified, having the green seal that guarantees that it is an official account. The data is also temporarily stored and its treatment follows the dictates of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Using ‘ViraTexto’ works like this: (1) add the number (31) 97228-0540 as a contact on WhatsApp; (2) start a conversation with the chatbot (can be by audio or text); (3) carefully read the terms of use of the service; (4) if you agree to the terms, tap ‘I Agree’; (5) send or forward audios to receive the transcript.

Another technology is “Voiceguru”, which also makes use of artificial intelligence to convert audio into text.

Regarding data security, those responsible for the service ensure that all texts and audios remain stored locally on the cell phone and, after transcription, the company no longer has access to any information.

There are free and subscription options.

Using ‘Voiceguru’ works like this: (1) select an audio message in the WhatsApp conversation; (2) then forward it; (3) select the transcription language and wait;

The third option is the “Transcriber” application, free for Android, which transcribes audio content with up to one minute.

In the case of “Transcriber”, when the transcription process is finished, it will be displayed in another window. Transcriptions are performed through Wit.ai, a Facebook service, which can be free but also offers paid features.

Here’s how to use ‘Transcriber’: (1) select an audio message in the WhatsApp conversation; (2) tap the three dots; (3) choose the “Share” option; (4) select the “Transcriber” from the list; (5) select “Transcribe” and tap “OK”.

Source: G1