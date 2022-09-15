see the kits of the teams that have already been announced for the World Cup

Of the 32 teams that will go to Qatar, 11 teams have not yet officially released their uniforms.
THE world Cup will kick off on the 20th of November. In the final touches to get the ball rolling, the teams continue to prepare for the last friendlies. Outside the four lines, there is also concern about appearance.
The 32 participating teams seek to present the most varied types of uniforms, with the most diverse colors that seek to stamp their cultures in the biggest football event on the planet and represent each citizen.
With that in mind, the ESPN.com.br separated the shirts released by the teams so far. From group A to H, see below who already has the mantle prepared for Qatar.
A group
The colors that have been witness to the landmark moments throughout our history 🎨🇶🇦
🔥 We dress in glory!
🔥 We dress in glory!

🎥 The most impressive images of the presentation of the globalist outfit
Orange Pride is Never Done.
Orange Pride is Never Done.

Introducing our new 2022 Home & Away Collection! 🧡🇳🇱
L’équipementier de l’équipe nationale du Sénégal de football | Home and away kit | #football #Senegal #Puma #dakar #Qatar2022 #worldvup #coupeduonde pic.twitter.com/qE88RZQATJ
group B
👀🏴 England’s home and away shirts for the World Cup…
Until the closing of this article, Iran and the United States had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.
Group C
Until the closing of this article, Saudi Arabia and Poland had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.
Group D
Les nouveaux leotards sont sortis ! 🔵⚪🔴#FiersdetreBleus
100 years on, we’re just getting started. 💚💛
Sum up your first reaction to our new threads in ONE WORD 👇
100 years on, we're just getting started. 💚💛

Sum up your first reaction to our new threads in ONE WORD 👇
Until the end of this article, Denmark (19/9 will be the launch) and Tunisia had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.
Group E
Created in the studio – mastered on the pitch 💪
Können nicht erwarten, unsere neuen Trikots im Stadion zu sehen 😍
Ab sofort erhältlich auf:
Created in the studio – mastered on the pitch 💪

Können nicht erwarten, unsere neuen Trikots im Stadion zu sehen 😍
The new equipping of @SEFutbol for @FIFAWorldCup ya is available
共に、積み重ねてきた歴史。そして、新しい未来へ。
歓喜への祈りを #ORIGAMI で表現した #サッカー日本代表 2022 ユニフォーム。
日本を歓喜で染めるべくデザインに込められた、その想いのすべてをチェックしよう。
👉https://t.co/8je6glcThs#日本を歓喜で染めろ #daihyo pic.twitter.com/ruB5F6xJho
Until the closing of this article, Costa Rica had not yet released the uniform on its social networks.
Group F
The classic red checks on the Home jersey are remixed with a modern twist to reflect the energy and pride of our country.#Croatia | @nikefootball | #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/LV1TnEqNjL
It’s in the details 🇲🇦
The 2022 @EnMaroc Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FozZhwFTCQ
Until the closing of this article, Canada and Belgium had not yet released the uniforms on their social networks.
Group G
Vibrant and bold, the 2022 uniform of the Brazilian team pays tribute to the courage and culture of a people who never give up. Inspired by the strength and beauty of the jaguar, the shirt unites all Brazilians.#Claw Dress
Starting August 8: Exclusive sales
Stand for Suisse 🇨🇭
Stand for Suisse 🇨🇭

The 2022 @nati_sfv_asf Away kit, out now.
The Eagles have landed 🇷🇸
The Eagles have landed 🇷🇸

The 2022 @FSSrbije Away kit, out now.
Until the closing of this article, Cameroon had not yet released the uniform on its social networks.
Group H
La Celeste in a fresh take 🇺🇾
La Celeste in a fresh take 🇺🇾

The 2022 @AUFOficial Away kit, out now.
Bold meets proud 🇬🇭
Bold meets proud 🇬🇭

The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now.
🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira. Inspired by the colors of the Brave Nation, the official equipment of our National Team is now available 👕 @nikefootball
🇵🇹 #WearTheFlag. Inspired by the colors of the Brave Nation, our official kits are now available 👕 #NikeFC pic.twitter.com/yhYsqpejjd
Until the closing of this article, South Korea had not yet released the uniform on its social networks.