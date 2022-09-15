See the nicknames that Anitta received after commenting on Rock in Rio – Cultura

The codenames are a criticism, in a comic way, of the way Anitta always exalts herself or stands out even if she is not the protagonist of the situation. (photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

Last Monday (12/9), singer Anitta commented on the increase in funk music performances at Rock in Rio. On her Twitter, the artist posted a “You’re welcome, guys. Have it”, with a video.

The voice of “Envolver” was referring to her performance on the festival’s World Stage in 2019, in which she was a pioneer in singing the musical genre. Anitta says that she had to fight to get a prominent position and put funk at the top.

“It’s important for me to always remember the pain of my struggles to feel that I can rest in peace having fulfilled my role. And if you disagree, that’s ok too”, he wrote.

She also added that she doesn’t “step” at Rock in Rio again “until they decide to give Portuguese-speaking artists the same respect they give foreigners”.

And for those who are saying that I’m bothered by the so-and-so show. Regardless of my personal issues my professional opinion should have been put in the respective place for your success… world stage. So this has to do with a hole way down there %u2014 Anitta (@Anitta) September 12, 2022

Despite the artist’s manifestation involving the marginalization of funk, Anitta’s speech was interpreted by many as egocentrism and indirect for Ludmilla, who performed on the Sunset Stage with a show dedicated to her career in funk, pagode and pop.

Despite not mentioning the name of the voice of “Verdinha”, Anitta countered that her criticism of Rock in Rio has nothing to do with “the so-and-so show” and that she should be on the Mundo Stage, the festival’s main stage.

I and my team know what we went through in a silent war with really big people to get the proper respect for funk. It has nothing to do with a specific person. Today I took the cell phone and saw how much funk happened at this festival and I was happy that all that fight was extremely %u2014 Anitta (@Anitta) September 12, 2022

Memes

In the comments of the post on Twitter, the profiles criticized the singer and said that she has the syndrome of “wanting to be first in everything”, which generated memes and nicknames. The main codenames were ‘colonizer’ and ‘funk creator’.

funk princess isabel

columbus gurgel

caravel of the swimming pool of branches

mc big bang

elizabeth II of hurricane

Pedro Alvares Cabral de Honorio

alice in the bitch country

benjamin funklin %u2014 lucas (@lucasagviar) September 12, 2022 ‘Colombo Gurgel’, in reference to Honrio Gurgel, where he was born and to Cristvo Colombo, and ‘Elvis Presley do Funk’ were also ways of referring to the artist.

SAY IT ALL NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! %u2014 cd 10% cea: beamcastro %uD83E%uDEA9 (@beamcastroo) September 13, 2022 princess isabel syndrome, pedro alvares cabal de skirts, daenerys from the bottom, self-centered, self-centered, selfish,

eglatra, individualist %u2014 Karina (@K_rinaVieira) September 12, 2022

anitta is indeed an international success, I was super happy to see her at the VMAs, and of course she has a great influence on funk recognition. but to make the moment of others about her very cheap. a real star knows how to see others shine. https://t.co/sKO9oGAvdP %u2014 %u1D0D%u1D1C%u0274%u1D05%u026A (@mundicomenta) September 12, 2022 These criticisms of Anitta are old and point out that she would not value people who came before her for the creation and solidification of funk as a musical genre in Brazil, nor colleagues in her profession.

took the words out of my mouth and still spoke better than I would. that! I hope she resolves these internal situations, you can see that she feels diminished by the success of others, even though her success is greater, go understand %u2014 bruninha teriyaki (@bigasslittlebob) September 12, 2022 PEDRO LVARES CABRAL DIDN’T DISCOVER BRAZIL AND MUCH LESS ANITTA PRESENTED FUNK TO THE WORLD! Funk by itself is gaining ground %u2014 AMORIM 13 (@euamorimlusca) September 13, 2022

A fan of the singer gathered all the criticisms in a thread on Twitter and used the memes to punctuate moments that Anitta was a pioneer.