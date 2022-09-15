See the nicknames that Anitta received after commenting on Rock in Rio – Cultura

Photo montage of Anitta and the codename memes
The codenames are a criticism, in a comic way, of the way Anitta always exalts herself or stands out even if she is not the protagonist of the situation. (photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

Last Monday (12/9), singer Anitta commented on the increase in funk music performances at Rock in Rio. On her Twitter, the artist posted a “You’re welcome, guys. Have it”, with a video.

The voice of “Envolver” was referring to her performance on the festival’s World Stage in 2019, in which she was a pioneer in singing the musical genre. Anitta says that she had to fight to get a prominent position and put funk at the top.

“It’s important for me to always remember the pain of my struggles to feel that I can rest in peace having fulfilled my role. And if you disagree, that’s ok too”, he wrote.

She also added that she doesn’t “step” at Rock in Rio again “until they decide to give Portuguese-speaking artists the same respect they give foreigners”.

Despite the artist’s manifestation involving the marginalization of funk, Anitta’s speech was interpreted by many as egocentrism and indirect for Ludmilla, who performed on the Sunset Stage with a show dedicated to her career in funk, pagode and pop.

Despite not mentioning the name of the voice of “Verdinha”, Anitta countered that her criticism of Rock in Rio has nothing to do with “the so-and-so show” and that she should be on the Mundo Stage, the festival’s main stage.

Memes

In the comments of the post on Twitter, the profiles criticized the singer and said that she has the syndrome of “wanting to be first in everything”, which generated memes and nicknames. The main codenames were ‘colonizer’ and ‘funk creator’.

‘Colombo Gurgel’, in reference to Honrio Gurgel, where he was born and to Cristvo Colombo, and ‘Elvis Presley do Funk’ were also ways of referring to the artist.

These criticisms of Anitta are old and point out that she would not value people who came before her for the creation and solidification of funk as a musical genre in Brazil, nor colleagues in her profession.

A fan of the singer gathered all the criticisms in a thread on Twitter and used the memes to punctuate moments that Anitta was a pioneer.

