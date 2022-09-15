Semana do Cinema provides tickets at R$10 and cheaper popcorn

Want to watch a movie, but find the ride expensive? Don’t worry! FENEEC (National Federation of Film Exhibiting Companies) will help you. Between the 15th and 21st of September, the public will enjoy the Film Week with a huge discount!

Credit: DisclosureCine Petra Belas Artes works with all the safety protocols of the health authorities

the networks Cinemark, Cinépolis, Itaú Cinemas, Petra Belas Artes, PlayArte, UCI, Cinesystemandmoviecom offer tickets for R$10! And that’s not all: the popcorn combo plus 2 sodas costs R$29!

This price is valid for all films in theaters, but there are some exceptions. At Itaú Cinemas and Cinemark, the value does not include 3D rooms. At Cinépolis and Cinemark, VIP rooms are not included in the promotion. Pay attention to the conditions at the box office of each network.

Credit: Tuka Vieira – publicityCinépolis joins the Cinema Week event

The initiative has the mission of attracting the public to the cinema, a sector that lost a lot of revenue with the Covid-19 pandemic. The movement already happens in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

Did you see how cool Cinema Week is? It’s the perfect opportunity to watch productions like “Orphan 2 – Inception”, by William Brent Bell; “A Ticket to Paradise”, by Ol Parker, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney; the national “A Viagem de Pedro”, by Laís Bodanzky; or the much-used “No! Don’t Look!” by Jordan Peele.

