“Serious character flaws”; Jaca woman exposes Mc Creu debt and comes out in defense of former colleague Strawberry

Dayane Cristiana, who gained fame as Mulher Jaca, went public, this Wednesday afternoon (14), to talk about the criticisms made by Mc Créu about her colleague Strawberry, in the storeroom of A Fazenda 14. that came out of the prisoner’s mouth, she came out in defense of her colleague.

“Who is following A Fazenda and is seeing this Moranguinho and Créu bullshit? Guys, if fruit women open their mouths, it won’t work. #dadinhodocreu. Guys, poor thing. All the women left because they have bad character. He is holy,” she started on her Instagram through stories.

Later on, she made a point of mocking the famous’s participation in the reality show by recalling a debt he has had with her for a few years. “To this day he owes me E$1,500. Ten, 11, 12… I don’t know how many years have passed, but to this day this daughter of a good mother owes me. And what is R$ 1,500?”, exposed the Mc.

The former member of the group also made a point of saying that all the women in the group were successful because of the watermelon woman’s body and says that Mc is using this in favor to return to the media. Finally, she ends up saying that the artist is not “smelling flower”: “serious character flaws”she said in one of the excerpts.