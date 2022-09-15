Sex scenes spark controversy over Netflix’s Blonde

One of the most anticipated releases within the streaming platform Netflix is the movie Blonde, which promises to bring to light the life of Marilyn Monroe. Although it has not yet been released, the feature has already accumulated a series of criticisms, much praise and a long portfolio of controversies.

See too: What will be the average price of the new budget plan created by Netflix

The key point of all the controversies focuses on the sex scenes that are expected. To get an idea of ​​what the work has in store, the film has not yet come out, but it has already received maximum censorship for cinematographic works from the United States of America (USA). Blonde was classified in the NC-17 classification, that is, for over 18 years only.

Marilyn Monroe’s film Blonde is controversial at its core

The feature film is based on the biographical drama written by author Joyce Carol Oates. In turn, the screenplay adaptation was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. The protagonist who will play the role of the most controversial blonde in Hollywood is Ana de Armas.

“It is a movie demanding. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s problem. You are not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Controversy and lies about the long

One of the rumors that surfaced on the internet was that there would be an oral sex scene with the menstruating protagonist. That would be the reason the movies’ ratings become NC-17.

However, the director just laughed at this statement and made it very clear that it is just a fake news. However, the film is supposed to feature strong scenes, such as a rape incident.

Netflix is ​​still secretive about the release of Blonde, but it is expected to come out in 2022. However, it should be noted that most films that were rated NC-17 did not have a big box office. The expectation is completely opposite in the case of the work cited here.