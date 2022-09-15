She would have set up an evil plan to destroy Manoel Soares and Globo finds out

One of the main names of TV Globo now, Manoel Soares has been in the news in recent weeks after being accused of moral harassment inside the station’s studios with co-workers, but according to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from Rede TV!, they have just found out. an evil plan to destroy the presenter.

One of the program’s producers, who was identified only as BR, would have started leaking information and would also be inventing things to harm and destroy the journalist’s career, taking his name to the mud.

“We already had access to a preliminary report that has already been sent to the executive of Globo”, said Lo-Bianco.

The woman would have even encouraged his colleagues to stop talking to Manoel or they would be fired by the channel, which was a lie.

Now, according to what Sônia Abrão’s colleague published, even Patrícia Poeta can be involved: “In this report, it was pointed out that this producer has a professional relationship with Patrícia outside the Meeting. She began to be investigated now for this professional relationship with the person mentioned”.

The matter is so serious that even girls have been hired to tell lies about Manoel Soares to the media. The intention was to destroy his image completely.