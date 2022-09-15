Sintsep-GO participates in an act in defense of the SUS and the Psychosocial Care Network

Protesters intend to meet with municipal managers to file a document advocating the return of exonerated coordinators and the institution of direct election for the coordination position in all mental health care centers.

Sintsep-GO

With the participation of Sintsep-GO, professionals and users of mental health will meet, on the morning of this Thursday (15/9), at 8 am, in front of the Municipal Palace of Goiânia, in the act in defense of the Health Service (SUS) and the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS).

The mobilization aims to point out the negligence, precariousness of spaces and scrapping of RAPS services in the capital of Goiás. In addition, to denounce the arbitrary dismissals of coordinators of the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS) and their replacement by people without any technical competence in the area.

Protesters also intend to meet with municipal managers to file a document advocating the return of the exonerated coordinators and the institution of direct election for the coordination position in all mental health care centers in Goiânia.

For a strong, free and universal SUS with equity, integrality and social participation. By public management committed to SUS and RAPS. For free care and the right to health. Let’s go together and together!

With information from CUT-GO