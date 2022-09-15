Skate Confederation threatens to sue comedians for ableist jokes against paraskate







Daniel Amorim, in turn, commented on the matter in a video published on his official Instagram account. Photo: reproduction

THE Brazilian Skate Confederation (CBSK) and the Brazilian Paraskate Association (ABPSK) released a note this Wednesday repudiating capableist comments made by comedians Marcos Chiesa (Bola), Carioca, Victor Sarro and Renato Albani against the paraskate Daniel Amorim Santos. The entities have threatened to sue if a public retraction is not made.

The speeches took place on the Ticaracaticast podcast, in an episode published on August 30th. Among other pejorative nicknames, they called Amorim, who lacks part of his legs and arms, “pillow”, “cement block”, “tortuguita”, “SpongeBob”.

“Paraskate has a key role in the social inclusion of people with disabilities. The Brazilian Skate Confederation and the Brazilian Paraskate Association are committed to this fight and cannot accept that athletes are publicly disrespected”, published CBSK.

In the official note, both CBSK and SBPSK reinforce that discrimination based on disability is a crime, with a penalty of up to five years in prison if committed in the media, in addition to the imposition of a fine. Both Ticaracaticast and the comedians involved have yet to comment on the case.

“The pretense of humor and freedom of expression can never be used to generate more suffering for people who daily fight against prejudice”, says the note.

Daniel Amorim, in turn, commented on the matter in a video published on his official Instagram account. He thanked the messages of support and admitted to being hurt by the comments. However, he asked his fans and followers not to post insults or mean messages on the comedian’s pages.

“The jokes hurt me, but nothing too serious. I’m representing the paraskaters, who were very upset about it. Even so, I ask you not to curse them. I only posted it because it was disrespectful of them to make that kind of joke. It hurt me and several paraskaters, but please don’t call them names. It’s their job to make jokes, but not like that.”