Sonia Abrão announces reporter Jan Rios as Bruno Tálamo’s replacement

With Bruno Tálamo going to A Fazenda 14, it didn’t take long for Sonia Abrão to announce the reporter who will replace him at A Tarde É Sua. This Tuesday (14/9), the day of the premiere of the reality show, the presenter revealed Jan Rios as a new member of the program. “Soon he will be on the scene”, said the presenter, excited by the news.

Already known by the audience of RedeTV!, where he acted in programs such as Ritmo Brasil, TV Fama and more recently in Bom Dia Você! great work.

“The photo is not current; but the news is. Now it’s official! It is with great honor and gratitude that I share that I am the new reporter for A Tarde É Sua with Sonia Abrão. A new cycle begins and I am full of desire to learn to serve; doing what I love most… being a bridge of stories. Thank you to all the team for the invitation and trust”, he wrote.

The presenter also made a point of telling her audience on her profile on social networks. “The new member of the A Tarde É Sua team! This is reporter Jan Rios, with a lot of experience in covering the world of celebrities and is also called a “hot reporter”, you can see why, right? Welcome, Jan! Take care, Bruno Talamo!!!

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the universe of famous and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.