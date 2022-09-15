State of Play: check out everything that happened at the event!

PlayStation held another edition of State of Play this Tuesday (13) and the broadcast was focused on titles from the company’s Japanese partners. Among the highlights were the revelation of Tekken 8, Rise of the Ronin and Like a Dragon Ishin.

The highlight, however, was the release of a story trailer for God of War Ragnarok and also the information that the title will have a thematic control.

Check out the summary below voxel prepared everything that happened in the State of Play:

Tekken 8

The classic fighting game will win another title, which will only arrive for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S (no date revealed).

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition (VR)

The Star Wars game is in development for PlayStation VR2 and will arrive in 2023.

Demeo (VR)

The game is an exploration RPG being developed for PlayStation VR2.

Like a Dragon Ishin

Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of Ryu Ga Gotoku Kenzan, which comes to the West for the first time. The game will be released in February 2023 for PS4 and PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy

The game in the Harry Potter universe has gained a new trailer showing a dark mission that will be exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a first-person survival driving game that will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 5. The story will be set in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. “With your car as your only companion, you will travel to the depths of the Olympic Exclusion Zone: a surreal and mysterious place abandoned for decades,” reads the synopsis.

PlayStation Stars

Grace Chen, Global Vice President of Marketing at Sony, appeared at the event to explain a little more about PlayStation Stars. The program will give away virtual collectibles of great icons and moments in the company’s history.

Syn Duality

This is a robot-based combat game by Bandai Namco. Without many details, it was only said that the game arrives in 2023.

Stellar Blade

This is an action game and it’s a PlayStation 5 exclusive coming in 2023.

Rise of the Ronin

The Asian game similar to Ghost of the Tsushima will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 only in 2024.

God of War Ragnarok

In addition to a custom controller that will be limited edition, God of War won a story trailer with several encounters and important moments of the game.

So, what did you think of today’s State of Play? Leave your comment on Voxel’s Twitter!