Stênio Garcia’s wife regrets the couple’s diagnosis of covid-19 and says she did everything to avoid contamination

Marilene Saade, wife of Stênio Garcia, regretted that her husband contracted covid-19, despite all the precautions taken since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. She gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Extra’ where she spoke openly about the subject, a day after the 90-year-old artist confirmed he was infected with the disease.

“I started feeling sick on Sunday. She thought she was allergic. I didn’t expect that. I took great care of myself, I didn’t leave the house. I did everything to make sure that didn’t happen. On Monday, he started coughing, has a runny nose, dry cough and didn’t wake up well on Tuesday”, she began, who revealed that the first test done gave a “false negative”. After retesting, confirmation came.

Through social networks, Stênio informed his followers and fans about his state of health. “During these two years and many months of the pandemic my wife protected me because I was always disconnected with my health. I kept taking off the mask and now unfortunately I’m going to the hospital because I’m feeling bad like I’ve never felt before, taking this is horrible and I didn’t believe it would leave me like this,” he said.

“I ask for good energy and hope to give good news soon. I want to live and I still want to make my art. To take off the mask is to expose yourself to a virus that is still circulating”, he asked. A few months ago, Marilene became news when she censored her husband live, in front of the cameras of Sonia Abrão’s program, for not wearing a mask.

At the time, she explained: “He has serious health issues due to his 90 years and I have taken care of him out of love for 24 years and every day. He can’t get it and neither can I, because I was intubated for a month fighting for my life and I have lung sequelae and if I get it I’ll die”, said the actor’s wife at the time.