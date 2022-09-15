Susana Naspolini is discharged from the hospital after hastily hospitalization

Journalist Susana Naspolini, 42, shared with her fans this morning that she was discharged from hospital after spending eight days in the hospital due to an infection and low immunity.

Through instagram, the TV Globo reporter, who is fighting a cancer in the metastasis stage in the pelvis bone, appeared hugging the hospital team celebrating the news that she was released to return home.

The open arms are to hug the nursing technicians, nurses, doctors, pantry and cleaning girls, for all the affection they gave me! It sure helped a lot in the treatment! I also want to embrace the Health Ministry of the hospital that every day took me the main food and main medicine: the Eucharist!!

Susana Naspolini

She also made a point of thanking followers and friends for the messages of support after asking for prayers to face an infection and to treat low immunity.

“And of course, the open arms are to give a very tight hug to all of you who cheered for my discharge!! Thank you so much! Now let’s move on, together…! Thank you, my God, for everything!!! I love you!”, she wrote on her Instagram account, along with photos alongside the team that attended to her”, concluded.

In the comments, fans of the journalist celebrated the news of her discharge. “Come on, Susanitcha!” wrote the journalist Ana Paula Araújo. “Make breakfast at your house, I’ll be arriving in a little while with Diógene”, joked reporter Eduardo Tchão. “Viva”, celebrated journalist Flávia Jannuzzi.

Cancer

Susana said, on March 23, that she was diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time, but this time in the pelvic bone.

At the time, she said that the disease was not regressing with oral treatment, and that, therefore, she would start intravenous chemotherapy.

“I’m still kind of sad because I didn’t count on this trick. I wanted to follow my work, but it’s not like we want. I’m giving this mandatory stop”.