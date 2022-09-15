suspension of the CONSIGNATED LOAN can benefit the population

for weeks the Federal government has been trying to talk to the Savings Bank and other financial institutions to ensure the consigned loan granting fur Brazil Aid. Even though the proposal is approved in august, there is still no release forecast, which can be positive for the population. Understand.

The consigned loan line by the Brazil aid began to be discussed this year as a possibility to temporarily increase the income of citizens linked to the project. However, since the proposal was launched it has been criticized by experts.

How can the suspension of the payroll loan benefit the people?

For economists and social scientists, the non-granting of credit directly implies the non-indebtedness, even greater, of citizens in vulnerability situation. The credit line has been seen as a big trap to get this group into an even tighter financial situation.

This happens because, to apply for the loan the government requires the citizen to be linked to Auxílio Brasil. Ie, he can’t have a steady source of income which means that you will have no guarantee, in the long term, that you will be able to complete the payment.

Although it is a group in vulnerability situationthe release of the loan is seen as a measure that will worsen the economic life of these subjects.

Interest rates are not yet determined

The main reason why the credit has not started to be released is that the Federal Government has not yet been able to determine interest rates. However, financial market speculations claim that it will be one of the largest tariff collections today, which only reinforces the assertion that there will be no advantages in granting this service.

O Ministry of Citizenship informed that, “interest rates, payment terms, number of installments and grace period will be defined by the financial institutions registered to carry out the operation”.

What is the best solution for those who receive Auxílio Brasil?

Scholars from the social, political and economic fields argue that, given the current scenario of financial crisis, the government should focus on acting in the concession and expansion of public policies what guarantee minimum rightssuch as housing, food and education, for this group.

It is worth noting that currently the Auxílio Brasil pays a monthly fee of R$600, plus a R$120 gas voucher, generating a social salary of R$720 for those who live in poverty and extreme poverty.

Aid Brazil calendar in September

September 19 – Final NIS 1;

September 20 – NIS Final 2;

September 21 – Final NIS 3;

September 22 – Final NIS 4;

September 23 – Final NIS 5;

September 26 – Final NIS 6;

September 27 – Final NIS 7;

September 28 – Final NIS 8;

September 29 – Final NIS 9;

September 30 – Final NIS 0.

Step by step to consult your Brazil Aid

Download the Auxílio Brasil application;

Start access by entering the CPF number;

Then create a password and complete the access;

After entering the application, on the home screen, click on the value query button;

Other means of consultation

Telephone 111: Central Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF);

Telephone 121: Ministry of Citizenship Relationship Center.

What are the objectives determined by the government to grant Auxílio Brasil