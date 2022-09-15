Swedish Prime Minister Admits Defeat Before Final Election Results | World

Sweden’s Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson accepted defeat on Wednesday (14) after a close election, giving victory to the opposition bloc formed by right-wing parties.

Some votes have yet to be counted, but Andersson, who became Sweden’s first female prime minister in 2021, said the results showed the right-wing bloc had won.

“Tomorrow I will ask the speaker that I be relieved of my post,” Andersson told reporters during a press conference.

The four right-wing parties (Moderates, Swedish Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals) were only one seat ahead after Sunday’s election, but the polls indicated they would win 176 seats in parliament, against 173 seats for the centre-left. .

The result has yet to be officially confirmed, probably by the weekend.

The election marks a watershed in Swedish politics. The Swedish Democrats, a party with an anti-immigration banner, were scorned by all the major parties when they first entered parliament in 2010. Now they are about to gain influence over the government.