The case took place in Chile and was much commented on in Brazil. Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Images of a kindergarten where the teacher plays at marrying two girls in a ceremony that even included the exchange of rings are circulating on social media.

One of the little ones is wearing a white dress. The other in a black suit. Both hold a bouquet of flowers. At the end of the ceremony, the girl in the suit kisses her friend on the cheek as the entire classroom cheers and cheers.

The case took place in a school in Santa Bárbara, in the Biobío region of Chile, and had a negative impact in several countries around the world.

With the controversy, the Defensoría de la Niñez [Ouvidoria das Crianças], a public institution that defends children, spoke out against the case. According to them, this type of play does not contribute to the development of children.

– We are emphatic in saying that these situations should not occur in an educational framework, as they do not contribute to the integral development of boys and girls – reads the note on Twitter.

Also according to the entity, learning by playing is efficient, but the children’s age must be respected.

– Although the game itself is a right of every child and adolescent and is a powerful learning tool, it must respect each stage of development in which they find themselves – completes Defensoría de la Niñez.

⚠️In the face of images that give account of a game, guided by adults, in which a marriage is simulated in a children’s garden in Chillán, we are emphatic in deciding that these situations do not take place in an educational framework, and that they do not contribute to the integral development of boys and girls. 1/3 — Defensoría de la Niñez (@defensorianinez) September 1, 2022

