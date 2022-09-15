“Telling you you cut me”

During the exhibition of Jornal Bom dia São Paulo, journalist Sabina Simonato walks up to Rodrigo Bocardi, and hugs him live

On the morning of this Wednesday, the 14th, during the Good Morning Sao Paulofrom Globo, there was even a declaration of affection between the presenters. It turns out that netizens were claiming that the Rodrigo Bocardi had cut the Sabina Simonato while she spoke.

However, the journalist insisted on reassuring her program partner and said: “They were saying that you cut me. You didn’t cut me, on social media they said you cut me, it’s just that I was after the information”. While journalist Rodrigo Bocardi shot: “No, I was trying to help you”.

That’s when journalist Sabina Simonato went to her co-worker, hugged him and confessed: “Guys, here we like each other, right Rodrigo, it’s really true, we make fun of each other but we like each other too much”

The moment happened when both were finishing the newspaper.

Charisma, friendliness and professionalism

At the age of 37, Globo presenter Sabina Simonato has increasingly stood out in front of the news.

Ana Paula Araújo does not appear on Bom Dia Brasil and substitute opens newspaper with news that makes the country sadder “Concentrate there”, Bocardi is forced to cut Sabina live and is sincere in Globo: “I wanted to help you” Ana Paula Araújo opens newspaper with grief and confirms the death of a personality at Globo: “One of the biggest references”

Sabina Simonato has squandered charisma, friendliness and professionalism. And recently, she went viral on social media and became a subject in the media when she showed empathy and couldn’t hold back her emotion during a story about children who are eating more in schools and getting lunch on school holidays, because they don’t have food at home.

The journalist spoke with tears in her eyes: “In fact, children are eating more in schools. But it’s not because they’re very hungry there. But because they know that when they get home, they want to arrive with a fuller belly… It’s very difficult to hear reports from mothers, mothers going hungry, children returning home without food”, said Sabina Simonato.