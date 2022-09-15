The biggest plane in the history of Azul lands on Brazilian soil: the Airbus A350XWB





Azul Linhas Aéreas has just officially received its first Airbus A350-900 XWB jet in Brazil, in a milestone for the company’s post-pandemic expansion. The aircraft, the largest ever operated by the company, still has the French registration F-WTAO (msn 168) and landed at Confins airport, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, shortly after 4:30 pm on the afternoon of this Wednesday, September 14.

In Minas Gerais, the plane will undergo the nationalization process and will receive the registration PR-AOY. Subsequently, the jet will be transferred to Campinas, the company’s base, to proceed with the process of including the model in its operational certificate. The aircraft is baptized with the name “50 is also Blue”.





A350 history at Azul

Azul had placed an original order with Airbus for four A350-900 model aircraft. At least one aircraft, still at the factory, received part of the paintwork from the Brazilian company before Azul gave up on receiving them and passed them on to its then shareholder HNA Group.

While Azul received the A330-900neo, the A350 was flown in China by the companies of the HNA group. However, time progressed, the Chinese group went through a strong crisis and returned the aircraft, which were stored awaiting a decision from Azul, which now came with the return of demand and international expansion.

Initially, the A350 will be used on domestic flights for crew training, with possible destinations being Manaus, Recife, Belém and Fortaleza. By the end of the year, international flights will start in earnest, and may include Orlando, Florida.

The aircraft is configured with 334 seats, 33 in Business Class and 301 in Economy. There are 36 seats more than the company’s A330-900neo, which was Azul’s largest jet.



