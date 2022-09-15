The ‘Child Heroes’ Who Died Defending the Castle in the US-Mexico War

  • Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  • BBC News Mundo correspondent in Mexico

Illustration of Children's Heroes of Mexico

Credit, Mexico’s Secretary of Defense

photo caption,

The feat of the six children's heroes is one of the most popular in the history of Mexico

As every September 13th, Mexico celebrates what is known as the “heroic feat of the child heroes of Chapultepec”, which took place in 1847.

This episode of history is taught in schools as one of the greatest examples of patriotism in the country and deals with the defense that a group of cadets from the Military College made of Chapultepec Castle against US troops, who had declared war against Mexico a year ago. before.

Despite their youth and their clear numerical inferiority against the invading troops, the six heroes – Juan Escutia, Vicente Suárez, Fernando Montes de Oca, Francisco Márquez, Agustín Melgar and Lieutenant Juan de la Barrera – joined Mexican soldiers and died in battle.

The most prominent and widespread event in Mexico narrates how Escutia, seeing that the fight was already lost, threw herself into the void wrapped in the Mexican flag that fluttered in the fortress to prevent the Americans from taking it as a symbol of their victory.

