The ‘Child Heroes’ Who Died Defending the Castle in the US-Mexico War

Marcos Gonzalez Diaz

BBC News Mundo correspondent in Mexico

14 September 2022 Updated 14 September 2022

Credit, Mexico’s Secretary of Defense photo caption, The feat of the six children’s heroes is one of the most popular in the history of Mexico

As every September 13th, Mexico celebrates what is known as the “heroic feat of the child heroes of Chapultepec”, which took place in 1847.

This episode of history is taught in schools as one of the greatest examples of patriotism in the country and deals with the defense that a group of cadets from the Military College made of Chapultepec Castle against US troops, who had declared war against Mexico a year ago. before.

Despite their youth and their clear numerical inferiority against the invading troops, the six heroes – Juan Escutia, Vicente Suárez, Fernando Montes de Oca, Francisco Márquez, Agustín Melgar and Lieutenant Juan de la Barrera – joined Mexican soldiers and died in battle.

The most prominent and widespread event in Mexico narrates how Escutia, seeing that the fight was already lost, threw herself into the void wrapped in the Mexican flag that fluttered in the fortress to prevent the Americans from taking it as a symbol of their victory.

The American intervention ended in 1848 with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo, with which Mexico lost more than half of its territory, which came to belong to its neighbor to the north.

The outcome of the conflict was traumatic for Mexicans and, probably because of this, the feat of the child heroes is still remembered 175 years later as a symbol of great pride and sacrifice for the country.

However, historians question several points of this history and include them as myths promoted by authorities eager to extol Mexican nationalism at a time when the country’s national identity was still in the making.

Between myth and reality

Experts consulted by BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, agree that child heroes existed and lost their lives in the capture of Chapultepec Castle, which was the headquarters of the Military College. But they point out several parts are difficult to confirm or have been augmented to further this heroic legend.

“A first point is the age of 6 years, which actually varied between 13 and 20 years. I don’t know if today I could fit into the category of what we consider ‘children'”, says the Mexican historian Ricardo Rivas.

Credit, Mexico’s Secretary of Defense photo caption, Children’s heroes did exist, although not everything that is said about them can be corroborated by historians.

There are also those who have the idea that only the six defended the castle. However, there were around 200 men in Chapultepec, including soldiers and cadets, who were joined by more than 600 members of the San Blas battalion, who came to try to stop the advance of the United States. Most died, according to Rivas.

There were also conservative voices that tried to spread myths to downplay this story, such as the one that points out that the child heroes were punished or imprisoned at the time of the attack and that, therefore, they fought because they had no option to leave. Or that they were drunk.

“They decided to stay to defend the castle although, as cadets, they were not obliged to do so. Even the order of their superiors was that they withdraw when the arrival of American troops was imminent, which had between 5,000 and 7,000 men and indicated that the battle was lost. I think this is his true heroic act”, says Rivas.

Credit, government of Mexico photo caption, The American siege of Chapultepec ended quickly due to its great numerical superiority.

Listen and the flag

About the famous episode of Escutia, Rivas clarifies that “it is the biggest myth that, historically, cannot be confirmed and there is no evidence of it”.

“Apparently, Escutia died in battle. And this episode of throwing himself with the flag and falling dead on the slopes of the hill seems illogical if we look at where the castle’s mast is”, he says.

Furthermore, another fact that casts doubt on this version is that the Mexican flag was taken by the US Army, which did not return it until more than a century later.

Credit, National Museum of History Castillo de Chapultepec photo caption, The myth about Juan Escutia and the flag is one of the best known

Cecilia Vargas Ramírez, a historian at the National Institute of Historical Studies of the Revolutions of Mexico (INEHRM), points out that the practice of hiding the flag or wrapping oneself in it to protect it from the enemy was, in fact, something common in this war against the United States. United.

“The testimonies and documents we have do not indicate that Escutia did this, but other heroes, such as Santiago Xicoténcatl or Margarito Zuazo, do. The first was a lieutenant colonel in the San Blas battalion and was one of the last to remain defending the castle as comrades. deserted to save their lives”, explains the expert.

However, despite being considered one of the great heroes of the battle, Xicoténcatl does not even have the same popular recognition as the group of six children.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Protecting or hiding the Mexican flag was a common practice during the war against the US.

Another of the forgotten heroes is Miguel Miramón, whom some describe as “the seventh boy hero” because he was one of the young cadets who participated in the battle and managed to survive.

However, in popular history, he is remembered for joining the Conservative Army years later and being shot in 1867 along with Emperor Maximilian of Habsburg, of whom he was a great ally, by order of the liberal Benito Juárez for “betrayal to the fatherland”. .

mortal remains

The feat of children’s heroes has been officially celebrated since 1881. But their legend gained special strength from the centenary of the war, in 1947, as a result of an event that is also questioned by experts.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The feat of children’s heroes has been officially celebrated since 1881

That year, US President Harry Truman visited Mexico to pay tribute to the dead and utter a phrase that was not well received by many Mexicans: “A century of grudges is erased with a minute of silence.”

Popular unrest, however, calmed down shortly afterwards, when news broke that six bones had been found on the slopes of Chapultepec Hill and were quickly attributed to child heroes.

“This was taken for granted and, from my point of view, it was a farce by Miguel Alemán (Mexican president at the time) to give greater relevance to the facts. There was no expert opinion nor any anthropologist participated in its identification… nothing” , criticizes Rivas.

After this discovery, the construction of the imposing Altar à Pátria was ordered, composed of six marble columns and which, since 1952, has housed the said remains.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Altar of the Fatherland houses the said mortal remains of children’s heroes

Why this myth?

To try to understand why some myths were included in this story, Vargas Ramírez emphasizes the importance of taking into account the context in which it took place.

“Child heroes reflect the opposite of desertion, they represent those who stay and commit to the cause in this war so strong and terrible”, says the historian.

“However, it was very difficult to get the population to commit to defending the territory. So, they represent exactly that aspiration in the face of the pain and trauma of Mexican society: what we would like to see happen.”

It was in this scenario of military defeat that this story emerged which, in the opinion of the expert, “is a commemoration imposed from above, a tradition invented for political purposes as a perfect story as a model of civility”.

Credit, government of Mexico photo caption, The Mexican government celebrates children’s heroes on September 13

Rivas agrees to frame this story as an attempt by Mexico to “build a national identity” that gained special momentum after the Mexican Revolution.

“And children’s heroes fit perfectly into that objective. From there, they became one of the founding myths of Mexican nationalism that continues to be taught in schools,” he says.

Asked if this episode should be seen by Mexican students in a way that is closer to the historically corroborated reality, both experts defend a more critical perspective.

“More than erasing the reference to this myth from our books, I think we have to explain why we built this mythology and what function it fulfills for the history of Mexico and for our national conscience”, evaluates Vargas Ramírez.

Credit, government of Mexico photo caption, Experts defend a more critical view of the episode and the myth created around it

“It is necessary to tell from a perspective that recognizes that it is part of a narrative that the State has generated to give comfort in the face of an event as traumatic as the war against the United States”, he adds.

“The fact itself is really fictional and heroic in itself, it wouldn’t need to have all these additional modifications. It should be taught critically and putting aside that romanticism for nationalism that clearly has a purpose,” agrees Rivas.