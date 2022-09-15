“The internal decision has already been taken”; Substitute for Vítor Pereira ‘leaks’ behind the scenes at Corinthians

The possibility of the gringo not remaining in 2023 exists and the board would already have a profile traced to Timão

O Corinthians thinks of nothing other than the decision against Fluminense, next Thursday (15), seeking to guarantee a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil and continue with chances of lifting a cup this season. The team led by Vítor Pereira tied the first leg by 2 to 2, that is, a simple victory inside the Neo Química Arena is enough to advance.

However, even with his head turned to the decisions that lie ahead in 2022, the planning for next year is already starting to be discussed, even more so when it involves a point that has been generating different opinions: the technical commission. Many fans approve of what has been seen with the current coach, unlike others, who want a change.

The truth is that the gringo’s permanence is still uncertain, but according to the portal “Meu Timão, the internal decision has already been taken and Alvinegro would have already chosen a replacement: even if a specific name has not been nailed down, Corinthians leaders prioritize a new foreign coachwhich would arrive if there really were a change.

According to the source cited above, this hammer was hit based on everything that Duilio Monteiro Alves, Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro experienced in the CT during these six months with the Portuguese and his five assistants. In short, the day-to-day conduct of the cast was completely different from what has been seen in recent years.

Despite some adversities, it is internally concluded that a foreign commission is worth the investment, even though it is a much higher expense than a Brazilian one. According to an internal analysis, it is worth swallowing some issues that, in the face of a coach from Brazil, for example, would certainly be more debated.