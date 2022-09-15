The Jean-Luc Godard movie everyone should watch, free at NetMovies

When someone like Jean-Luc Godard (1930-2022) dies — and the way he died — living makes even less sense. Godard spent his life trying at all costs to escape stereotypes, limiting for anyone, and all the worse when you are an artist of your caliber, daring, who insisted on experimenting, testing the various possibilities of his art, the thing he knew do better. I know two or three things about Godard, and they all remind me of myself, the weird kid I’d always been, able to both decline from idyllic convescots washed down with Homeric drunkenness in Parque da Cidade and skip classes at the pre-university course that my parents paid with some sacrifice to hide me in the endless desert of pitch and mites at Cine Brasília, from two in the afternoon to ten at night, watching all the infernal wonders that a self-sacrificing employee put to run on a projector older than the Lumière brothers . It was there, almost always with my ghosts alone, eager to understand them — and in that way to understand myself as well — that I was introduced to that man whose somewhat obscure physiognomy I only discovered years later, not without a certain amount of astonishment.

Godard was already an old man, perhaps a little broken by time, at the beginning of the 20th century, two decades ago. I, that foreign body in a civilization that had never made much of me, an animal of my thoughts, an old man imprisoned in a mass of tender flesh, I only liked myself when no one saw me — and strictly speaking, no one saw me in the extended matinees of Cine Brasília, not even Jules , nor Jim, nor the two English women and much less love. I admit it: Truffaut had been my ideal movie man for many years, and I thought he would be my biggest idol forever. Our first memories, in addition to shaping our character, serve as a guide; It is based on them that we decide where we are going and with whom, even though it is difficult for some to recognize that such a cold, almost Cartesian criterion, determines the way in which we will conduct our affections. I was faithful to Truffaut in a monogamous and metaphysical intellectual marriage, since the master of the Nouvelle Vague had died almost twenty years ago, still young, when I had just turned two years and two months old, until for me there was Godard. It’s about time.

Truffaut’s crooked romanticism was a good master of ceremonies for Godard’s outspoken misanthropy, perhaps the best. The work of the first would not exist (nor would it resist) without the second’s somewhat too idiosyncratic interpretations of everything that concerns the human race, but especially what has always mattered so little — and has meaning less and less. Artists can defend whatever opinions they want, about everything they deem relevant, but the raw material that someone who wants to be a worker of the beautiful has to look for are human feelings, especially the most hidden, the most ashamed, the openly secret. . I continued to love Truffaut throughout my life, but I began to have to divide my scarred heart in two, and more and more, as I came across new mages capable of seducing and melting my iron spirit.

I made my first contact with Godard’s production thanks to “Acossado” (1960), and the road to “Carmen de Godard” was a long one. I became interested in many other Godardian jobs until I came across the story of the terrorist in love with a police officer who supplements her salary with security odd jobs at a bank. Only in this very first glance, a plethora of possible comments and interpretations emerge, more or less skewed to the right and to the left, that the script by Godard and his last wife, Anne-Marie Miéville, insist on sometimes praising, sometimes ignoring, throwing water in the polemic mill — one of the master’s great specialties — with scenes of nudity and explicit sex starring the title character of the Dutch Maruschka Detmers and Joseph, played by the excellent Jacques Bonnaffé. The year of grace was 1983, and these marketing diversionisms by Godard still aroused the spiteful ire of embryonic censors, especially in certain ugly countries of South America, as happened again with redoubled impetus two years later, in 1985, when the premiere of “Je Vous Salue, Marie”, immediately embargoed by a certain casual president, offspring of the recently ended dictatorship in those parts and apparently nostalgic for brucutu and pau-de-arara. Certainly what should have stirred up even more the spirits of the owners of the rotten powers with regard to Godard was his ability to give a banana to the canon. It didn’t matter to him whether the plot alluded to the centenary opera by Georges Bizet (1838-1975) or to the Holy Scriptures; the most genuinely controversial filmmaker of the 20th century never shied away from saying what came to his mind, heeding the rare intuition of a vituperator who intimately told him what was worth it or not to be messed with, knowing, of course, the possible consequences. And that amused him.

Jean-Luc Godard grew tired of the world, of life, of himself, until he opted for gradual ostracism and assisted suicide in the Switzerland of his youth, on September 13, 2022, at the age of 91. May God have mercy on his rebellious and singular soul, and understand that he gave himself up to death the way he spent his life: affronting everything and everyone.

Movie: Carmen de Godard

Direction: Jean-Luc Godard

Year: 1983

Genres: Drama romance

Where to watch: NetMovies

Note: 9/10