The Queen’s Coffin is of lead and was designed 30 years ago; Understand why – Metro World News Brazil

Since early Wednesday morning, the 14th, hundreds of people have organized to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth up close in Westminster Hall, in a public funeral that takes place until the day of her burial, Monday, the 19th. The UK’s monarch died “peacefully”, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, on 8 September.

It is a tradition for monarchs to have their coffins exposed to the public in Westminster Hall, one of the oldest buildings in Europe and built over 900 years ago, in 1907. In addition to the country’s monarchs, former Prime Minister Winston Churchill was one of the exceptions and also received the honor of a wake there in 1965.

Elizabeth died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Like her husband Prince Philip, who died in April last year, the Queen will be buried in an English oak coffin with brass handles that was designed over 30 years ago and lined with lead.

Victorian era practice

The tradition of burying royalty in lead-lined coffins goes back hundreds of years. As members of the royal family are buried inside a chamber rather than directly in the ground, their coffins are lined with lead to slow decomposition.

Lead seals the coffin and prevents moisture from entering, preserving the body for up to a year. The practice dates back to the Victorian era, when an airtight seal on a coffin was needed to prevent the potent effects of decay in above-ground burials.

Members of the English royal family and nobility have used lead-lined coffins for at least four centuries.

According to Westminster Abbey records, Queen Elizabeth I and King Charles II were buried in lead-lined coffins, as were Princess Diana, Sir Winston Churchill and Sir Francis Drake.

The combination of lead and oak makes a heavy coffin, so heavy that it takes eight military porters to lift the Queen’s coffin.

And how is a coffin made for a queen?

The oak coffin was made more than 30 years ago, funeral directors confirmed to USA TODAY. Leverton & Sons, who served as funeral director for the royal house, said it inherited the coffin made for the queen by another company, Kenyons.

Andrew Leverton, Funeral Director at Leverton & Sons, previously told the British Times newspaper “It’s made from English oak, which is very difficult to get.”