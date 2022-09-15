The Sims 4 will be free on all platforms from October | simulator games

The Sims 4 will be free on consoles and computers starting October 18, according to producer Maxis Interactive and distributor Electronic Arts. The date also marks the holding of the Behind The Sims Summit, which should present more news in addition to starting the free-to-play phase of the simulator from 2 pm, broadcast on the game’s official channels on YouTube and Twitch.
The Sims 4 will be free on all platforms it is available on, including PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and Xbox One, as well as PC and Mac via the EA App and the Origin digital store. Those who already own the game (or wish to purchase by October 18) will receive the “Desert Paradise Kit” for free, with furniture and items to customize their Sims.
The Sims 4 will become free on October 18 and users who already own the game will receive the Desert Paradise Kit as a bonus — Photo: Reproduction / Electronic Arts
It is worth mentioning that, to redeem the bonus from October 18, users who already have the game need to log into the title with the same EA account used at the time of purchase. The kit will be available automatically. Also, you must have all updates installed.
Another “bonus” that arrives for those who already have access to the game is the upgrade to include The Sims 4: Get to Work Expansion Pack, which is available to users who have access to the title via EA Play. For EA Play Pro subscribers, the game will also receive the “Get to Work” expansion, as well as a “Babies Stuff Pack”.
The Sims 4 is a popular life simulator in which players can create digital characters called “Sims” and control or observe them in their daily lives. During the game there are challenges and decisions to make, such as which careers to follow, which relationship options to consider, in addition to decorating your home and building rooms.
